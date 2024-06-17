Highway 1 crash causes significant traffic hang-up east of Regina

A crash on Highway 1 just east of Regina was the cause of significant traffic delays on Monday.

Just before noon, fire crews, EMS and police were dispatched to the scene of a crash involving a truck pulling a camper approximately one kilometre east of Tower Road on Regina’s outskirts.

Damages to the truck's windshield and driver side can be seen. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

According to the Saskatchewan RCMP, the truck was travelling westbound when it entered the centre median and became stuck in the soft ground.

Several police vehicles were witnessed at the scene, with officers providing traffic control while a pair of tow trucks attempted to pull the truck and its trailer from the median.

The truck’s driver side and windshield were visibly damaged.

Solely the westbound lanes were affected by the operation — with vehicles backed up for more than one kilometre.

No injuries were reported to RCMP.

The lanes are expected to reopen in about an hour.