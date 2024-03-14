REGINA
Regina

    • Highway 1 reopened in Moose Jaw after person struck by, trapped under vehicle: police

    The exterior of the Moose Jaw Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file image. (David Prisciak/CTV News) The exterior of the Moose Jaw Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file image. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Moose Jaw police say a person was hit and trapped under a vehicle Thursday morning along Highway 1 in the city, resulting in one westbound lane being closed.

    The portion of the roadway was reopened shortly after 2 p.m., according to Moose Jaw police.

    Police said they were called to the scene on Highway 1 near Lakeview Road at 9:16 a.m.

    The individual was taken to hospital by EMS with what police said were serious injuries.

    “At this time the individual's condition is unknown,” a news release said on Thursday afternoon.

    The collision remains under investigation.

