Highway 1 reopened in Moose Jaw after person struck by, trapped under vehicle: police

Moose Jaw police say a person was hit and trapped under a vehicle Thursday morning along Highway 1 in the city, resulting in one westbound lane being closed.

The portion of the roadway was reopened shortly after 2 p.m., according to Moose Jaw police.

Police said they were called to the scene on Highway 1 near Lakeview Road at 9:16 a.m.

The individual was taken to hospital by EMS with what police said were serious injuries.

“At this time the individual's condition is unknown,” a news release said on Thursday afternoon.

The collision remains under investigation.