How much snow fell this weekend in Regina, southern Sask.?

Much of southern Saskatchewan was hit with a heavy snowfall for the second time inside a week over the weekend, with totals again nearing or surpassing 20 centimetres (cm) in many communities.

According to an Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) weather summary on Monday, Regina received 17 cm’s Saturday night through Sunday.

The highest totals in southern Saskatchewan appeared to be in the Sintaluta area where ECCC reports say 24 cm’s accumulated. Beechy, Sask. received 21 cm’s according to ECCC.

Totals in parts of southwestern Saskatchewan were lesser with 12 cm’s falling in Shaunavon.

Closer to Regina, Vibank recorded 14 cm’s and Strasbourg, 12 cm’s.

In the parkland region Canora recorded 16 cm’s.

On Sunday the City of Regina said that crews had cleared high priority roads and sidewalks after working through Saturday night and also unblocked several other roads and sidewalks from the first storm earlier in the week.

"Crews will continue to work to ensure that roads throughout the city are safe," a social media post by the City on Sunday said.

Totals appeared to be higher in northwestern Saskatchewan. In Saskatoon all public and Catholic schools are closed on Monday.

ECCC says totals are gathered through Environment and Climate Change Canada stations, CoCoRaHS, and social media.

Temperatures for Regina are now expected to sit well below seasonal for the week with a daytime high of -26 C being forecasted for Friday on Monday morning.

The normal daytime high for Regina on Nov. 25 is about -5 C, according to ECCC.