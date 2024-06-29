How Sask. RCMP used a drone to help stranded hikers
After a group of hikers became stranded by an unexpected rise in water levels, RCMP officers on-scene took to the skies to track them down.
“They were well prepared hikers, they went into an area they knew,” said Superintendent Devin Pugh, the officer in charge of support services with Saskatchewan RCMP.
It happened June 16 along the Rice River Canyon, when a group of four friends were caught by a rising river overnight.
"In fact, one of their backpacks, one of their tents actually got washed away,” Pugh said.
Despite a lack of cell coverage, the well-equipped hikers were able to call for help. As a search effort was coordinated on the ground, Carrot River RCMP officers deployed their eye in the sky, a small drone with big capabilities.
“We located those individuals using our thermal camera, so we're able to say, 'Okay, that's where they are',” Pugh said. “We used the coordinates we get from that drone, we provided that to our searchers on the ground. They were able to walk in, and meet with the hikers, coordinate the rescue."
RCMP used drone technology in a remote rescue operation. (Cole Davenport / CTV News) The drone was also used to guide the entire group out of the brush, making quick work out of what could have become a major search and rescue operation.
“Historically, a ground search of that magnitude in that terrain could literally take days,” Pugh said.
It’s an example of how Saskatchewan RCMP officers are embracing drone technology, governed by a set of protocols for when they should be used.
RCMP used drone technology in a remote rescue operation. (Photo courtesy: Sask. RCMP)As of April, every detachment in the province has access to a small drone, with the option to call in more specialized remotely piloted aircraft on-board a pair of support vans available province-wide when called for.
"It's a game changer for our policing operations, not only in search and rescue, we're utilizing the quick response of our aerial support drones to be able to apprehend criminals as well,” Pugh said.
Ryan Beston with Queen City Drones said more widespread use in a range of industries and applications, along with the recent rescue, are examples of how the technology has progressed.
"The technology is there for us to use, and we don't need to lose anybody. We can find them right away, with thermal imaging, the distance these drones can reach, the remote areas they can reach, the sky's the limit,” Beston said.
RCMP used drone technology in a remote rescue operation. (Cole Davenport / CTV News) Saskatchewan RCMP are among the first to deploy the technology on a province-wide scale in policing, but pilot programs are currently testing the technology at a handful of Alberta detachments.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tenants in 16-floor apartment building in Ottawa's west-end served eviction notices
More than 100 people in Ottawa's west-end are in the process of receiving eviction notices to vacate their 50-year-old apartment building for renovations.
Who are the richest people in Canada? Here's how many billionaires there are
If you gathered all the wealth that billionaires currently have worldwide, you would have about US$14.2 trillion, according to Forbes Magazine. But what about in Canada alone?
Health Canada recalls brand of sunscreen product due to potential fungal contamination
Double check your sunscreen products before lathering up this long weekend, as Health Canada has recalled several lots across the country.
Rescuers make progress after more than 100 Atlantic white-sided dolphins stranded off Cape Cod, Massachusetts
After more than 100 dolphins were found stranded off Cape Cod, Mass., the numbers had dwindled down to between 10 to 20 dolphins circling in the harbour by Saturday morning following a 12-hour rescue effort by the International Fund for Animal Welfare, a spokesperson said.
'7 years of regret': Raunchy leg piece wins bad tattoo competition at Edmonton Expo Centre
Friday night was a celebration of mistakes for a small group of body art enthusiasts.
NDP MP pays back some of the $17,000 her Christmas trip cost taxpayers
A New Democrat member of Parliament has paid back a portion of the thousands of dollars she spent on a Christmastime trip for herself and her family that was paid for with public money.
A Florida auctioneer was about to sell an 1800s pocket watch. He learned it was a stolen piece of U.S. presidential history
A pocket watch that belonged to Theodore 'Teddy' Roosevelt was returned to his New York home this week after it was stolen decades ago and later showed up at an auction, according to the FBI and the National Park Service.
A year ago, she drank battery acid to escape life under the Taliban. Today, she has a message for other Afghan girls
Holding a mirror steady in one hand, Arzo carefully applies pencil to her brows as she gets ready for an English lesson a short walk from her home on the outskirts of Pakistani megacity Karachi.
‘I’m terrified to go downtown again Halifax’: woman recovering after altercation with group of men who allegedly made homophobic slurs
A birthday celebration turned into a nightmare for a same-sex couple in downtown Halifax on Saturday after they got into a violent altercation with a group of men.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Historic Saskatoon bakery hands ownership to its Ukrainian employees
A Saskatoon staple, Nestor's bakery, which was founded nearly a century ago and has served Ukrainian baked goods on 20th street, will be changing ownership.
-
Saskatoon city council votes in favour of housing accelerator fund after two days of contentious debate
Following a 12-hour marathon meeting on Thursday which saw nearly 50 speakers both in favour and against the fund, councillors were back at City Hall Friday to ask administration what they were being faced with and vote on the changes.
-
How Sask. RCMP used a drone to help stranded hikers
After a group of hikers became stranded by an unexpected rise in water levels, RCMP officers on-scene took to the skies to track them down.
Winnipeg
-
'It's something to see': How water towers have transformed into Manitoba skyline icons
Water towers in Manitoba have seen a transformation over the years. While some of these pieces of infrastructure, which were designed to bring water to residents, have faded and disappeared over time, others have begun a new life – places that showcase history, where memories are made and a sense of pride is born.
-
‘The number is evolving’: Over 10 WestJet flights cancelled at Winnipeg airport due to strike
More and more WestJet flights are getting cancelled due to an ongoing labour dispute between the airline and its mechanics.
-
No injuries reported in 5 overnight fires: WFPS
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it is investigating after five fires broke out between Friday evening and Saturday morning.
Edmonton
-
Charges pending after 3-year-old Edmonton boy struck, killed by truck in marked crosswalk
Police say charges are pending after a boy was killed and his mother and sister were injured in a crash in south Edmonton on Thursday.
-
235 flights cancelled as WestJet waits to hear from labour minister on next steps in mechanics strike
WestJet said 235 flights have been cancelled Saturday as it waits to see what the next steps are in its ongoing labour dispute with its mechanics.
-
Lego festival offers hands-on experiences at Edmonton Expo Centre
More than a million Lego bricks were on display and ready for play at the Edmonton Expo Centre Saturday.
Calgary
-
235 flights cancelled as WestJet waits to hear from labour minister on next steps in mechanics strike
WestJet said 235 flights have been cancelled Saturday as it waits to see what the next steps are in its ongoing labour dispute with its mechanics.
-
Flames choose Zayne Parekh in first round of NHL draft
The Calgary Flames selected defenceman Zayne Parekh with the ninth overall pick in the NHL draft Friday night.
-
Judge approves $9.5-million settlement in Calgary Stampede sex abuse lawsuit
A judge has approved a $9.5-million settlement for complainants in a class action lawsuit that accused the Calgary Stampede of allowing a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys.
Lethbridge
-
Tourists expected to hit the road this Canada Day
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
-
'A lot of work': Raymond Stampede ready to kick off in new location
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
-
'Our last stand': Murder-conspiracy trial sees phone texts from Coutts blockade
A picture of rage and determination among COVID-19 protesters at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., was spelled out in text messages shown Thursday at a murder-conspiracy trial.
Toronto
-
Suspect identified in downtown Toronto fight that seriously injured 2: police
Toronto police have identified a suspect allegedly involved in a fight that sent two people to hospital with serious injuries earlier this month.
-
One person critically injured in two-vehicle crash in North York: EMS
One person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in North York Saturday morning, paramedics say.
-
'It just makes me feel home': LGBTQ2S+ newcomers celebrate first Pride in Canada
When Zhya Aramiy was living in Turkey and Iraq, he had to keep his Pride flags hidden away.
Ottawa
-
19-year-old killed after shooting in Ottawa's east-end
Ottawa police are investigating after a man was killed during a shooting in Ottawa's east end on Friday night.
-
'Dreams come true': Braeside's Dean Letourneau drafted into NHL
The Ottawa Valley has its newest NHL hero.
-
Meet the 2024 Ottawa Senators draft picks
The Ottawa Senators welcomed six new players to their bench during the NHL draft in Las Vegas this weekend.
Montreal
-
3 dead, multiple injured after fiery crash on Laval roadway
Three people are dead after a fiery crash involving a large truck and three other vehicles north of Montreal Friday afternoon.
-
Provocative or crude: Do some corporate accounts go too far on social media?
In the age of quick attention spans and fleeting infatuations, many large companies are working hard to stay relevant and, most importantly, on-trend.
-
Saku Koivu's son Aatos drafted by Habs in round 3 at NHL Entry Draft
With two picks in the book, the Montreal Canadiens front office now gets set for a slew of picks in rounds two through seven in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The Habs' next pick was the son of former captain Saku Koivu: Aatos.
Vancouver
-
Dozens of B.C. flights cancelled amid WestJet mechanics strike
Dozens of WestJet flights have been cancelled at airports across B.C. Saturday after the airline's mechanics' union went ahead with strike plans Friday evening.
-
$545K in fines for B.C. company, contractor that caused 'major habitat destruction,' DFO says
A B.C. ranching company and a contractor it hired have been fined a combined total of $545,000 for causing "major habitat destruction" along two rivers in the central Interior, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada.
-
As fall elections loom, are fears for the state of democracy in Canada justified?
Is Canada's democracy truly under threat? Political scientists say while Canadian politics and institutions are facing a myriad of concerns, the situation isn't dire overall.
Vancouver Island
-
Dozens of B.C. flights cancelled amid WestJet mechanics strike
Dozens of WestJet flights have been cancelled at airports across B.C. Saturday after the airline's mechanics' union went ahead with strike plans Friday evening.
-
As fall elections loom, are fears for the state of democracy in Canada justified?
Is Canada's democracy truly under threat? Political scientists say while Canadian politics and institutions are facing a myriad of concerns, the situation isn't dire overall.
-
235 flights cancelled as WestJet waits to hear from labour minister on next steps in mechanics strike
WestJet said 235 flights have been cancelled Saturday as it waits to see what the next steps are in its ongoing labour dispute with its mechanics.
Kelowna
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
-
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
London
-
Two London Knights, Londoner chosen in first round of NHL Draft
It was a special night for a pair of London Knights, and one London-born player at the NHL Draft in Las Vegas, NV.
-
Food drive 'weigh-off' nets 700 lbs. of food for Huron County
It started as a company food drive and grew into a friendly competition between three Clinton businesses that benefitted Huron County’s less fortunate.
-
'Unsettled' conditions Saturday, severe thunderstorm watch in effect
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for our region.
Kitchener
-
Occupy UW calls university's court order a 'scare tactic' to silence students
Members of a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Waterloo have broken their silence surrounding a lawsuit and injunction filed by the school.
-
Eight people displaced by Kitchener house fire
Officials say no one was hurt after flames destroyed the front porch of a Kitchener home on Friday.
-
Police looking for missing Florida man last seen at Mount Forest hospital
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a missing man last seen at Lousie Marshall Hospital in Mount Forest.
Northern Ontario
-
Most of Northeastern Ont. under a severe thunderstorm watch
Many areas in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch – with some now under severe thunderstorm warnings, Environment Canada said Saturday.
-
First Nations leader responds to police shooting in Far North
A First Nations leader says the fatal police shooting of a man in Kenora has left many communities in the north grieving.
-
Sudbury senior to be homeless after apartment eviction
A Greater Sudbury senior says she will be homeless after being evicted from her apartment.
Atlantic
-
235 flights cancelled as WestJet waits to hear from labour minister on next steps in mechanics strike
WestJet said 235 flights have been cancelled Saturday as it waits to see what the next steps are in its ongoing labour dispute with its mechanics.
-
‘I’m terrified to go downtown again Halifax’: woman recovering after altercation with group of men who allegedly made homophobic slurs
A birthday celebration turned into a nightmare for a same-sex couple in downtown Halifax on Saturday after they got into a violent altercation with a group of men.
-
Timberlea, N.S., business hosts third annual Donair Summerfest
Donairs are on centre stage in Timberlea, N.S., Saturday for the third annual Donair Summerfest.
N.L.
-
The small French town where Newfoundlanders were heroes
It was a battle ripped from the pages of a storybook: Ten soldiers held off hundreds of German troops to save a small French village in the First World War.
-
Judge acquits Newfoundland lawyer on sexual assault, interference charges
A judge dismissed all sexual misconduct charges against a Newfoundland lawyer Thursday, saying repeated inconsistencies and falsehoods in the complainant's accounts eroded her credibility and left him unable to believe her allegations.
-
Threat from Churchill Falls wildfire eases, officials say 'promising' forecast ahead
With rain coming down in central Labrador and temperatures dropping, the wildfire near Churchill Falls has been downgraded, although fire officials say there's still work to be done to keep the flames at bay.