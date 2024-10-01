How to vote in Saskatchewan's upcoming provincial election

With the writ for Saskatchewan's provincial election set to be issued on Tuesday and election day scheduled for Oct. 28, residents have approximately one month to decide which MLA to vote for.

According to a survey conducted by CTV News and research firm Insightrix, the majority of voters in Saskatchewan have already decided who they're going to vote for.

To vote, you must be at least 18 years old on the last day of voting, be a Canadian citizen, and be a Saskatchewan resident.

When it comes to how to vote, there are different ways to vote, but first, you have to register.

Elections Saskatchewan encourages voters to register ahead of time to expedite the voting process. You can register online here.

Registered voters will receive a voter information card in the mail, detailing voting place locations, dates, and times.

Voting Options

Voting Week: Visit designated locations (listed on your voter information card or at) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with extended hours on the final day (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.).

Voting by mail: Apply online and upload ID. A ballot kit will be mailed to your residence.

Homebound voting: If you are unable to leave your home, you can arrange to have an election worker come to your home. You and your caregiver can both cast a ballot.

Voting in Recognized Facilities: Voting in a hospital, personal care home, or remand facility is normally for residents only and not for the walk-in public.

When you’re at the voting place, an election worker will ask to see your ID that confirms your name and address.

Then you will be given the folded ballot and be instructed to go behind the voting screen for privacy.

Once there, unfold the ballot. Mark an X next to the name of your preferred candidate.

If you make a mistake, ask an election worker to get you a new ballot. After voting, re-fold your ballot. Keep your choice a secret.

Do not show anyone who you voted for. Do not take a photo of your ballot, and do not share it on the internet.