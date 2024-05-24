REGINA
Regina

    • Human remains found in Canora, Sask.

    RCMP
    Share

    An investigation us underway after RCMP say human remains were found in the town of Canora about 50 kilometres north of Yorkton.

    RCMP said it received a report of the remains which were located on Railway Avenue on Wednesday around 2:45 p.m.

    Police say they have not identified the deceased individual yet, adding they do not believe the death is suspicious.

    • Get the CTV News app for Saskatchewan breaking news alerts and top stories 

    The investigation is ongoing and RCMP said more information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

    RCMP said investigators have notified families of individuals who were previously reported missing and not found.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Canora RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Group tied to Islamic State plotted fatal Ontario restaurant shooting: Crown

    A gunman who is accused of killing a young Ontario man and shooting four of his family members at their small Mississauga restaurant in 2021 was allegedly part of a trio who had pledged allegiance to the listed terrorist group Islamic State, a Crown attorney said in an opening statement in the Brampton murder trial this week.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News