Human remains found in Canora, Sask.

An investigation us underway after RCMP say human remains were found in the town of Canora about 50 kilometres north of Yorkton.

RCMP said it received a report of the remains which were located on Railway Avenue on Wednesday around 2:45 p.m.

Police say they have not identified the deceased individual yet, adding they do not believe the death is suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing and RCMP said more information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

RCMP said investigators have notified families of individuals who were previously reported missing and not found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canora RCMP or Crime Stoppers.