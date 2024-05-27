REGINA
    • Human remains found in Canora, Sask. identified as missing person

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Saskatchewan RCMP have successfully identified human remains discovered in the community of Canora.

    The deceased was identified as William Neuman, who was reported missing to Canora RCMP on Dec. 20, 2023.

    In an update, RCMP said Neuman’s family has been notified and victim services were made available to them.

    Canora RCMP were originally made aware of the discovery on May 22, at around 2:45 p.m.

    The detachment received a report that the remains were discovered on Railway Avenue in the community.

    Investigators consulted a forensic anthropologist and pathologist, who examined the remains.

    Canora is located approximately 240 kilometres northeast of Regina.

