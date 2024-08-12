Humans are making Sask. heat waves more common, ECCC system shows

Heat waves around Canada, including Saskatchewan, are becoming more common from human influence, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says.

In Saskatchewan from July 17-22 the peak average temperature was nearly 31 C, which was eight degrees above average for that time of year, according to ECCC.

The weather centre said by using its Rapid Extreme Weather Event Attribution system it was able to confirm that human influence on the climate made heat waves “much more likely” and “at least two to 10 times more likely to happen.”

ECCC says the Rapid Extreme Weather Event Attribution system uses climate models to compare the present climate to a pre-industrial one which in-turn explains, “How much human-caused climate change affected each heat wave’s likelihood.”

Scientists analyzed heat waves experienced in Saskatchewan and eight other regions in 2024 and said that in all instances human-caused climate change made heat waves much more likely.

Other regions analyzed throughout heatwaves during June and July saw its temperatures anywhere from 5.3 C above average in Yukon to 9.8 C above average in Alberta.

ECCC says the system is currently in a pilot stage and will only be analyzing heat waves for the time being.

“Work to extend this system to analyze extreme cold temperature events and extreme precipitation is underway,” ECCC said in a news release.

“As the planet continues to warm, we experience changes in the strength and frequency of extreme weather events. Human activities, mainly greenhouse gas emissions, are causing more extreme heat events, which can drive wildfires and drought; less extreme cold; shorter snow and ice-cover seasons; thinning glaciers; and thawing permafrost,” ECCC continued.