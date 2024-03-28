Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor qualifies Canada for Paralympics in rowing event

Former Humboldt Broncos goaltender and bus crash survivor Jacob Wassermann has qualified for the 2024 Paralympic games in Paris for rowing.

Wasermann earned Canada a country quota spot in the PR1 Men’s Single event, Rowing Canada Aviron said in a post on X.

“A quota reallocation from the Continental Qualification Regatta secures Canada’s spot at the start line at the Paralympic Games,” the post said.

SAY OUI TO PARIS! Canada has earned a country quota spot for Paris 2024 in the PR1 Men's Single!

The now 24-year-old from Humboldt, Sask. was one of 13 survivors in the April 2018 crash that left 16 others dead after a semi ran through a stop sign and directly into the path of the team’s bus.

The crash left Wassermann paralyzed from the navel down.

Wassermann made 28 starts for the Broncos during the 2017-18 season, going 14-9-5 with a 2.69 goals against average (GAA) and .907 save percentage. He made five more starts in the 2018 SJHL playoffs going 2-2-1 with a 2.94 GAA and .909 save percentage.

He was then named the 2018 SJHL’s rookie of the year along with Weyburn forward Cade Kowalski.

Wassermann also made two starts for the Regina Pats the same season going 1-1-0-0.

The 2024 Summer Paralympics will go from Aug. 28 until Sept. 8.