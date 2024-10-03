Husband and wife on road trip of a lifetime stop in Sask. for winter

A husband and wife have been on the road trip of a lifetime and have decided to stop in Saskatchewan for the winter.

Since November 2023, Fabian Figueroa and Siobhan Gilroy have been making their way to Alaska all the way from Patagonia, the southern portion of South America.

The pair have been travelling by car, but the change in weather has deterred the couple from continuing on. However, Figueroa said they will break for winter and continue on in the spring.

“My road trip is not finished, the first part is finished but the next year, I’m flying to Argentina to here, and take my car and go to Alaska,” Figueroa explained.

The couple have been travelling in a 1977 Ford Falcon Ranchero, a car with a cargo bed, similar to a Chevrolet El Camino.

In the cab, they have built a wooden cabin which they have used as a mobile home.

Fabian Figueroa and Siobhan Gilroy have been making their way to Alaska from Patagonia. (Mick Favel / CTV News) During their travels, they have gone through nine different countries, including Canada. They have also put over 28,000 kilometers on their vehicle.

The car has needed some updates a few times, including a new radiator, as well as a new head gasket.

Throughout the trip, the two have been documenting where they go on their YouTube channel, Fabianviaja.

The couple has put over 28,000 kilometres on their vehicle throughout their travels. (Mick Favel / CTV News) “Every place is very good, but what is best is the people,” Figueroa said.

For the time being, the car will be stored near the town of Wadena, Sask.

Gilroy has already taken a flight back to South America and Figueroa plans to do so soon.