Husband and wife on road trip of a lifetime stop in Sask. for winter
A husband and wife have been on the road trip of a lifetime and have decided to stop in Saskatchewan for the winter.
Since November 2023, Fabian Figueroa and Siobhan Gilroy have been making their way to Alaska all the way from Patagonia, the southern portion of South America.
The pair have been travelling by car, but the change in weather has deterred the couple from continuing on. However, Figueroa said they will break for winter and continue on in the spring.
“My road trip is not finished, the first part is finished but the next year, I’m flying to Argentina to here, and take my car and go to Alaska,” Figueroa explained.
The couple have been travelling in a 1977 Ford Falcon Ranchero, a car with a cargo bed, similar to a Chevrolet El Camino.
In the cab, they have built a wooden cabin which they have used as a mobile home.
Fabian Figueroa and Siobhan Gilroy have been making their way to Alaska from Patagonia. (Mick Favel / CTV News) During their travels, they have gone through nine different countries, including Canada. They have also put over 28,000 kilometers on their vehicle.
- Get the CTV News app for Saskatchewan breaking news alerts and top stories
The car has needed some updates a few times, including a new radiator, as well as a new head gasket.
Throughout the trip, the two have been documenting where they go on their YouTube channel, Fabianviaja.
The couple has put over 28,000 kilometres on their vehicle throughout their travels. (Mick Favel / CTV News) “Every place is very good, but what is best is the people,” Figueroa said.
For the time being, the car will be stored near the town of Wadena, Sask.
Gilroy has already taken a flight back to South America and Figueroa plans to do so soon.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nanos survey says most Canadians support expansion of Old Age Security benefits, but economic experts call it 'terrible policy'
Amid new polling indicating most Canadians support boosting Old Age Security benefits by 10 per cent for seniors aged 65 to 74, a former Liberal finance minister and former Bank of Canada governor are warning the government not to pursue the policy change.
'You were innocent': Judge acquits Manitoba man 50 years after murder conviction
A Manitoba man convicted of murder 50 years ago has been acquitted. Clarence Woodhouse was found guilty in 1974 of fatally beating and stabbing a restaurant worker in downtown Winnipeg.
Health official confirms death of Ontario child following rabies diagnosis
An Ontario child has died after coming in contact with a rabid bat, a health official confirmed on Wednesday.
Los Angeles prosecutors to review new evidence in Menendez brothers' 1996 murder conviction
Prosecutors in Los Angeles are reviewing new evidence in the case of Erik and Lyle Menendez to determine whether they should be serving life sentences for killing their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion more than 35 years ago, the city's district attorney said Thursday.
Garth Brooks accused of rape in lawsuit from hair-and-makeup artist
A woman who says she worked as a hair-and-makeup stylist for Garth Brooks alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday that he raped her in a Los Angeles hotel in 2019.
Melania Trump says she supports abortion rights, putting her at odds with the GOP
Melania Trump revealed her support for abortion rights Thursday ahead of the release of her upcoming memoir, exposing a stark contrast with her husband, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, on the crucial election issue.
Parliament 'ground to a halt' over Conservative allegations of Liberal corruption
Government business has been put on indefinite pause in the House of Commons and the Conservatives say it will stay that way until the Liberals hand over documents related to misspent government dollars.
Breast cancer patient says she had to lie to get a mammogram in Ontario
When an Ontario doctor refused to sign off on a mammogram for 38-year-old Sidra Lone, the mother of four says she was left with no choice but to lie.
184 passengers and crew evacuated as Ryanair Boeing plane catches fire on runway in Italy
More than 180 people were evacuated Thursday from a Ryanair Boeing passenger jet after it caught fire while taxiing to take off at Brindisi Airport in southern Italy.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan's largest hospital hits crisis point as overstuffed ER runs out of stretchers and oxygen
Staff at Saskatoon's Royal University Hospital (RUH) are calling for systemic changes just two days after its emergency room was more than three times above its capacity.
-
Sask. village appeals to province after spike in crime
The mayor of Loon Lake is appealing to both provincial and federal government leaders for assistance in dealing with rising crime in the village, which has seen an increase in vandalism, theft, and property damage.
-
Staff make major seizure of meth, cannabis and cell phones at Saskatchewan Penitentiary
Staff at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert seized a sizeable load of contraband on Monday, according to the federal correctional service.
Winnipeg
-
Residents in shock day after officer-involved shooting in Winnipeg apartment
Residents of an apartment building remain shaken up following an officer-involved shooting inside Wednesday afternoon that killed an armed man.
-
Business owners want to see temporary retail theft initiative be made permanent
Small business owners want to see a temporary program that helps combat retail theft be made permanent.
-
Ousted Manitoba NDP caucus member accuses premier of grabbing and yanking arm
A Manitoba politician who was ousted from the NDP caucus is accusing Premier Wab Kinew of lunging at him and grabbing his arm in 2019, when the New Democrats were in Opposition.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton hot tub repairman facing 46 charges after fraud investigation
An Edmonton hot tub repairman who was the subject of a previous CTV News Edmonton report has been charged with fraud.
-
Police shut down 'major fentanyl operation' in northern Alberta
Police started searching a rural property north of Edmonton on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a suspected drug manufacturing lab.
-
Blackfalds woman arrested after search yields 6 guns, cocaine and cash
A woman has been arrested after a search of a Blackfalds home turned up six guns and more than half a pound of cocaine.
Calgary
-
WATCH
WATCH Takedown of reported dangerous driver forces car onto lawn of S.E. Calgary home
A car ended up on the lawn of a southeast Calgary home on Thursday after police conducted a takedown of a suspect reportedly driving dangerously.
-
'Shattered my world': Calgary cop demoted after sharing sex video of fellow officer
A Calgary police officer has been demoted of seniority in rank for a year after filming and sharing a video of him having sex with a fellow officer without her consent, with other members of the Calgary Police Service.
-
Pharaoh Lake area closed to public after bear found eating carcass of another bear
A dead bear, the appearance of more bears and then one of those bears eating the dead bear have led Parks Canada to shut down a sizeable bit of Banff backcountry.
Lethbridge
-
WestJet makes changes at Lethbridge Airport
WestJet has changed its operations at the Lethbridge Airport, and it means there's now only a single daily flight from Lethbridge to Calgary, down from three flights a day, as offered previously.
-
Lethbridge animal rescue on verge of shutting down
Archie's Exotic Pet Rescue has been open about six years and, like many other animal rescues, it has seen a surge in surrenders.
-
Friday deadline for residents to apply to sit on Lethbridge boards, committees and commissions
It’s almost deadline day for Lethbridge residents interested in becoming members of one of the city’s boards, commissions and committees (BCCs).
Toronto
-
JUST IN
JUST IN 13-year-old boy charged with first-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto’s west end
A 13-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 54-year-old man in Toronto’s west end earlier this week.
-
'My son deserves to rest peacefully:' Mother of 2019 homicide victim appeals for information
The mother of a man who was shot and killed in Etobicoke five years ago is pleading for information that could help solve the case as police announce a new $5,000 award.
-
Man charged with murder in deaths of ex-girlfriend and her mother in Courtice
A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and her mother in Courtice earlier this week.
Ottawa
-
Police charge Ottawa business, restaurant owner with sexual assault
A 37-year-old Ottawa business owner is facing charges after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted while applying for a job, according to police.
-
Trial running of Trillium Line LRT to begin Oct. 7
Transit Services General Manager Renée Amilcar says the 21-day trial running period for the north-south Trillium Line LRT will begin Oct. 7, meaning the line could open to the public as soon as mid-November.
-
Ottawa police seeking Blair Station assault suspect
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an assault over the summer at an O-Train station.
Montreal
-
STM closes 3 metro stations on Blue Line due to structural issues
The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) has closed three metro stations on the Blue Line — Saint-Michel, Fabre and D'Iberville — indefinitely as a preventive safety measure after discovering major structural issues.
-
City promises 2025 residential tax rate below inflation
The City of Montreal is promising to keep its property tax increase for 2025 slightly below inflation at 1.8 per cent, following years of steep hikes.
-
Rent for a 2-bedroom in Montreal could hit $4,325 in eight years: study
A new study out of Montreal's Concordia University found that, if policies and trends remain unchanged, a two-bedroom in Montreal will cost $4,325 per month, a similar unit in Toronto will cost $5,600 and one in Vancouver will be around $7,750 within eight years.
Vancouver
-
Poll: BC Conservatives gaining momentum, Eby still favoured as premier
A new Leger poll suggests the BC Conservatives are now in pole position.
-
BC Conservatives promise to end ICBC monopoly, build transportation infrastructure
Driving down the cost of car insurance is a priority, says BC Conservative Leader John Rustad, who is pledging to eliminate ICBC's monopoly.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS B.C. NDP sends new message to health-care workers on campaign trail
When B.C.'s New Democrats published their full campaign platform, there were plenty of populist promises aimed at blunting the impacts of inflation, the housing crisis, and strained social supports – with a subtle message to frustrated health-care workers tucked in its pages.
Vancouver Island
-
1 dead, 2 rescued after floatplane crash in B.C.
One person is dead after a floatplane carrying three people crashed Wednesday evening in a remote inlet on British Columbia's central coast.
-
Poll: BC Conservatives gaining momentum, Eby still favoured as premier
A new Leger poll suggests the BC Conservatives are now in pole position.
-
BC Conservatives promise to end ICBC monopoly, build transportation infrastructure
Driving down the cost of car insurance is a priority, says BC Conservative Leader John Rustad, who is pledging to eliminate ICBC's monopoly.
Kelowna
-
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.
-
'It's ridiculous': Kelowna father furious after violent attack on his 13-year-old daughter
A father in Kelowna is furious after his 13-year-old daughter was brutally beaten on Gyro Beach. He is calling for criminal charges in the devastating attack, which was caught on video by multiple bystanders.
-
Officer's fatal shooting of Kamloops suspect was 'necessary and reasonable' use of force, IIO finds
The officer who shot and killed a forcible confinement suspect in Kamloops two years ago was justified in doing so, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.
London
-
London politician seen drinking beer during city council meeting
Coun. Sam Trosow admits he can’t be certain if it was a beer or a non-alcohol beer that he can be seen drinking during last week’s council meeting.
-
Overdose death puts London safe consumption site under further scrutiny
At least one city councillor has said that she’d like to see the province investigate after a person died following an overdose at London’s safe consumption site Tuesday.
-
London Food Bank Thanksgiving drive focuses on young people in need
The 36th annual Thanksgiving Food Drive kicked off Thursday with the goal of helping young families and children that face food insecurity issues in our community.
Kitchener
-
Ontario father demands accountability after autistic son’s arrest for assault
A Cambridge, Ont. father wants answers after his adult son, who has autism, was arrested and charged with assault after an encounter with a jogger.
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash with transport truck
A 19-year-old was killed Thursday after his motorcycle was struck by a transport truck near Ayr.
-
Health official confirms death of Ontario child following rabies diagnosis
An Ontario child has died after coming in contact with a rabid bat, a health official confirmed on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Health official confirms death of Ontario child following rabies diagnosis
An Ontario child has died after coming in contact with a rabid bat, a health official confirmed on Wednesday.
-
Crime scene fingerprint matched Sudbury murder suspect, court hears
A fingerprint found on a detergent bottle at the crime scene matched second-degree murder suspect Felicity Altiman, a Sudbury court heard Thursday.
-
Sault murder suspect allowed out of prisoner's box to sit next to lawyer
A man charged with first-degree murder in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., doesn't have to sit in the prisoner's box when his trial begins next month, a judge with the Superior Court of Justice has ruled.
Atlantic
-
Federal fisheries officers refusing duties because of violence on the water in N.S.
Federal fisheries officers in Nova Scotia say they're refusing some enforcement duties because of threats to their safety, as they await Ottawa's response to their complaints.
-
Fall vaccines still unavailable for Nova Scotians
The annual fall vaccines for the flu and COVID are still not available for Nova Scotians.
-
P.E.I. mobile home park tells residents to buy their lot or move out
More than a hundred people living in a mobile home park in Summerside, P.E.I., have been told to pay up or move out.
N.L.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.