'I don't know what we're going to do': Historic Saskatchewan theatre floods, owners fear closure

Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do,” he told CTV News.

The Orpheum theatre is celebrating its 110th anniversary this year. Opened in 1914, the theatre has national recognition as one of the first in the country to have air conditioning and first in the province to show films with sound.

Dougherty has owned the cinema on 4th Street with his wife for over 25 years.

"I have memories of this place,” he said. “Lots of people do."

But a year that was supposed to be joyous, has turned to concern.

A severe weather event last Wednesday brought over 60 millimetres of rain to Estevan in about 30 minutes.

Dougherty claims the water filled up a nearby construction zone and caused the theatre to flood.

“There was at least four inches of water [in the basement],” he said. “[Cinema 2] was flooded and the other auditorium was flooded.”

The flooding has forced Orpheum to close until further notice because there is only a single operational bathroom and a stench of muggy air fills the halls of the theatre.

“We still have to determine who’s at fault,” Dougherty said. “But it isn’t about who is at fault.”

“It’s get in there and get this place fixed up and open again,” he added.

The construction zone outside the front step of the theatre is a city project to revitalize Estevan’s downtown.

The city received a federal grant in 2020 of $8.5 million as part of the Canada Coal Transition Initiative.

Mayor Roy Ludwig told CTV News the city has contributed additional funds of up to $2 million to replace below ground water, sewer and electrical infrastructure.

“It’s been a long project,” Ludwig said. “We’ve been working on it since the spring with very tight timelines.”

Ludwig added the city is working with insurance companies, the contractors and all the downtown businesses affected by the rain to mitigate impact.

“All that rain in that short amount of time is frustrating,” he conceded. “[Council] remains positive we will minimize the negative impact.”

Walls, floors and hundreds of movie posters Dougherty had been collecting and stored in the basement were among items waterlogged.

The theatre is still recovering from COVID-19 shutdowns and recent Hollywood strikes.

Dougherty is working with his insurance to finalize damages but estimated costs for repairs and time being closed at over $100,000.

He feared closing the more than century-old theatre for good is the next step.

“I’m going to have to start stripping the theatre if we can’t hold it,” he said. “Selling [equipment] off to other businesses and there would be no theatre in the community.”