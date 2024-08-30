'I don't like y'all': Riders, Bombers Labour Day rivalry one of the best in pro sports, many say
For decades, professional sports have been immersed with deep rivalries amongst athletes and teams and it has ignited fans along the way. The Canadian Football League (CFL) is no exception especially for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The two foes will faceoff once again for the annual Labour Day Classic at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday.
In 2024 the Riders have a 1-0 season series lead after a 19-9 win during Week 7 of the season.
“Every time someone tells you that you have a rival, you kind of have to figure that rivalry out for yourself. Then you get into a one on one matchup and situation and start to really understand that true rivalry, I never say hatred but that true dislike for one another,” Riders’ running back Frankie Hickson said of the Blue Bombers.
Hickson is in his third CFL season and is expected to play in his third Labour Day Classic on Sunday. He reflected on his first two experiences.
“I played in both Labour Day games and it’s just different. It was a realization of what I have here in Saskatchewan and how great the fans are. That was as rowdy of a game that I’ve ever played in since college,” he shared.
Hickson was not the only one to reflect on his college football career when comparing to this historic matchup.
“We had the battle of I-75 with Toledo and Bowling Green and I got to experience that once [in college] and that was fun. Labour Day is a different environment,” Riders’ defensive back, Rolan Milligan stated.
The Labour Day Classic dates back to 1949 and Saskatchewan has a 38-20 record versus Winnipeg in the big game. It’s one that fans and both teams have circled on the calendar no matter what each of their records are, as it’s about earning the pride of the prairies. In 2015 the Riders began the season 0-9 and did not garner their first win until the Labour Day Classic and did so in front of a sold out crowd.
“Labour Day is something you’ve always heard about, it’s right there alongside Grey Cup,” said Riders’ offensive lineman Logan Ferland, who hails from the province of Saskatchewan.
“Everyone gets goosebumps initially when you’re coming out of the tunnel [on game-day] but Labour Day is just a whole other feeling.”
Players have had an extra pep in their step this week at practice knowing they will face off against their biggest rivals in front of a sold out crowd.
“Everybody’s excited every single week but you know when it comes down to like rival weeks and knowing where we stand in the standings, it always just brings a little bit more excitement,” exclaimed defensive back, Marcus Sayles.
Sayles is in his first season as a Saskatchewan Roughrider but is a veteran in the CFL and has already formed an allegiance to this being one of the best games to suit up in.
“Best rivalry? That is not something I say I really think about, but all I can say is this one right now. Just because I know our stadium’s going to be packed and it’s going to be a good one for sure,” he shared.
A similar but more abrupt answer was echoed from his teammate.
“If it’s someone that I don’t really know it’s like, ‘ok we’re cool but I can’t let you beat me.’ But l don’t like yawl. I definitely can’t let yawl beat me,” Milligan said in reference to Winnipeg.
The Riders won last year’s Labour Day Classic in thrilling fashion in overtime but went on to lose every game the rest of the season. This year the stakes are even higher as they fight for first place in the West with Winnipeg. The Riders head into the game with a 5-5-1 record and Winnipeg a 5-6 record, one point back of the Green and White for top spot in the West.
DEVELOPING 'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
BREAKING Brazilian judge suspends X platform after it refuses to name a legal representative
A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday ordered the suspension of Elon Musk's social media giant X in Brazil after the tech billionaire refused to name a legal representative in the country, according to a copy of the decision seen by The Associated Press.
'It's absolutely terrifying': Sask. small town struggling with several dog attacks
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
Julian Ortega, actor in Netflix's 'Elite' series, dies aged 41
Spanish actor Julian Ortega, known for appearing in popular Spanish-language Netflix drama series 'Elite,' has died, the country's actors and actresses union has announced. He was 41.
A toddler cried non-stop during a flight. Two strangers locked her in the bathroom
Two airline passengers who locked a stranger's crying grandchild in a plane restroom have caused outrage in China and sparked a heated online debate on how to handle upset children in public spaces.
Scotiabank confirms another outage, this time affecting online accounts
Scotiabank has confirmed reports of another outage after July's disruption to direct deposits, this time affecting user logins to online accounts.
'Completely gutted': Calgary Flames react to Johnny Gaudreau's death
There is tragedy in the hockey world Friday morning as the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, formerly of the Calgary Flames, and his brother Matthew were killed in a crash.
What a weekend snooze could do for your heart health, according to new research
When it comes to maintaining a regular sleep schedule, sometimes a busy week can throw everything out of whack even when you have the best of intentions.
Neighbour held in disappearance of couple from California nudist resort. Both believed to be dead
Police used a tanklike vehicle with a battering ram to smash into a Southern California home and arrest the next-door neighbour of a couple living in a nudist community who were reported missing earlier this week, officials said Friday.
