'I don't like y'all': Riders, Bombers Labour Day rivalry one of the best in pro sports, many say

For decades, professional sports have been immersed with deep rivalries amongst athletes and teams and it has ignited fans along the way. The Canadian Football League (CFL) is no exception especially for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The two foes will faceoff once again for the annual Labour Day Classic at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday.

In 2024 the Riders have a 1-0 season series lead after a 19-9 win during Week 7 of the season.

“Every time someone tells you that you have a rival, you kind of have to figure that rivalry out for yourself. Then you get into a one on one matchup and situation and start to really understand that true rivalry, I never say hatred but that true dislike for one another,” Riders’ running back Frankie Hickson said of the Blue Bombers.

Hickson is in his third CFL season and is expected to play in his third Labour Day Classic on Sunday. He reflected on his first two experiences.

“I played in both Labour Day games and it’s just different. It was a realization of what I have here in Saskatchewan and how great the fans are. That was as rowdy of a game that I’ve ever played in since college,” he shared.

Hickson was not the only one to reflect on his college football career when comparing to this historic matchup.

“We had the battle of I-75 with Toledo and Bowling Green and I got to experience that once [in college] and that was fun. Labour Day is a different environment,” Riders’ defensive back, Rolan Milligan stated.

The Labour Day Classic dates back to 1949 and Saskatchewan has a 38-20 record versus Winnipeg in the big game. It’s one that fans and both teams have circled on the calendar no matter what each of their records are, as it’s about earning the pride of the prairies. In 2015 the Riders began the season 0-9 and did not garner their first win until the Labour Day Classic and did so in front of a sold out crowd.

“Labour Day is something you’ve always heard about, it’s right there alongside Grey Cup,” said Riders’ offensive lineman Logan Ferland, who hails from the province of Saskatchewan.

“Everyone gets goosebumps initially when you’re coming out of the tunnel [on game-day] but Labour Day is just a whole other feeling.”

Players have had an extra pep in their step this week at practice knowing they will face off against their biggest rivals in front of a sold out crowd.

“Everybody’s excited every single week but you know when it comes down to like rival weeks and knowing where we stand in the standings, it always just brings a little bit more excitement,” exclaimed defensive back, Marcus Sayles.

Sayles is in his first season as a Saskatchewan Roughrider but is a veteran in the CFL and has already formed an allegiance to this being one of the best games to suit up in.

“Best rivalry? That is not something I say I really think about, but all I can say is this one right now. Just because I know our stadium’s going to be packed and it’s going to be a good one for sure,” he shared.

A similar but more abrupt answer was echoed from his teammate.

“If it’s someone that I don’t really know it’s like, ‘ok we’re cool but I can’t let you beat me.’ But l don’t like yawl. I definitely can’t let yawl beat me,” Milligan said in reference to Winnipeg.

The Riders won last year’s Labour Day Classic in thrilling fashion in overtime but went on to lose every game the rest of the season. This year the stakes are even higher as they fight for first place in the West with Winnipeg. The Riders head into the game with a 5-5-1 record and Winnipeg a 5-6 record, one point back of the Green and White for top spot in the West.