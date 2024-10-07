'I have to catch it': Regina resident says city tree is the root of basement flooding issues

Regina resident Murray Yagelniski says a city-owned tree on his property is the root of the issue behind his basement flooding.

He claims the tree’s roots are clogging the sewer line from his home. That, coupled with a low point in the storm drainage system in front of his home have caused his basement to flood.

"I have to catch it,” Yagelniski told CTV News. “I have to check it everyday.”

Each time it rains, water pools in his front yard. Often it will seep into the ground and is no issue. But he says heavy rains do cause some minor flooding.

“The water backs up right to the house,” Yagelniski explained.

“What’s on the surface is one thing. But it’s underground," he added.

The nuisance and costs to maintain the underground pipes has become too much for Yagelniski to bear.

He says he calls a plumber to clear the pipes between two and three times a year. Costing him up to $400 each time he does.

"I’ve been here for 12 years,” Yagelniski said. “It’s just something I’m used to. It’s something I have to do."

Yagelniski wants the city to remove the tree.

However, Regina Manager of Sewer and Drainage Operations Helene Henning-Hill says removal is not an option the city takes lightly.

"Trees are infrastructure, just like the pipes in the ground. If there’s safety issues, sure," she said.

"But typically if it’s a healthy tree, we don’t want to remove [it]. That’s an asset to our city," Henning-Hill added.

The city says they will reimburse residents to clean sewer pipes once every six months. Homeowners may either call the city or a private contractor to clear the line.

Henning-Hill suggested being ahead of any potential issues which may arise.

"Be proactive,” she said. “Just like everything else, schedule it."

The city also is reminding residents to ensure storm drains are clear with the cooler weather bringing falling leaves, which may clog and flood in the event of sustained precipitation.

"We’ve had some rain in the fall here and a layer of ice may form,” Henning-Hill said. “Then come springtime, you’ve created your own problem."

"Make sure [leaves] are bagged properly and put into the green cart," she added.

As for Yagelniski, he awaits the warmer weather which he hopes keeps the water outside of his home.

"The excess water will run,” he said. “But if it pools away from my property, I wait for God’s nice hot weather to dry it up."