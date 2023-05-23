'I've been living with the dinosaurs': Regina woman celebrates prehistoric birthday

A Regina woman who turned 70-years-old earlier this month was thrown a prehistoric birthday party.

Debbie MacLean’s son, Jason, surprised her with a 70 millionth birthday party, with the whole family dressing up as Flintstones characters.

Jason re-created the classic Flintmobile, made out of 55 gallon drums, trees, bed sheets, and a lot of nails.

The family originally planned to recycle the car, but now they might use it to surprise others on their birthdays.

“My son Jason always kids my that I’ve been living with the dinosaurs and always has a dinosaur joke for me, so this goes right in with him,” Debbie said. “I thought I’d be getting a dinosaur comment or joke, nothing like this.”

(Photo provided by Becky MacLean Felix)

Just like Fred Flintstone would do, the family continued the birthday celebrations with a night at the bowling alley, dressed in their costumes.

“Our family’s big on surprises. If you could scare our mom that was always a bonus. So anything we could do to embarrass her or make her glow that day was a good time,” Jason said.

-With files from CTV News Regina's Katy Syrota