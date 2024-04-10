'I wanted to find my daughter': Sask. mother testifies in case against ex-husband accused in abduction
The ex-wife of a Saskatchewan man accused of abducting the couple’s child in late 2021 to keep her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine testified at Regina’s Court of King’s Bench Tuesday as the trial entered its second day of proceedings.
Michael Gordon Jackson, 53, is standing trial for contravention of a custody order for withholding the then 7-year-old from November 2021 to February 2022.
The two were found in Vernon, B.C. after a Canada-wide warrant was placed on Jackson.
CTV News has decided to not use the mother’s name moving forward to protect the identity of the daughter.
According to testimony, the couple met in May 2013 at the diner the woman was working at in Carnduff, Sask. They were married in September of that year.
In April 2014, they had a daughter.
The couple separated in December 2016.
The custody order
A custody order placed by the court after the separation made the mother the primary guardian and allowed Jackson custody on long weekends and for some holidays.
“I’m not going to leave my daughter,” the mother told the court. “Ever.”
As the primary guardian, the mother also had the final say for the daughter’s health, education, extra-curricular and overall well-being.
However, the court order stated she should consult with Jackson before making certain medical decisions.
A timeline of events
The mother and local RCMP officers gave testimony in court Monday and Tuesday outlining a series of events.
According to the mother’s testimony Tuesday afternoon, the daughter was scheduled to be with Jackson at his home in Carievale, Sask. from Nov. 10, 2021 until Nov. 15, 2021.
Jackson was also responsible for picking up the child and dropping her off at the mother’s home.
The father picked up his daughter from school in Regina when scheduled but the mother claimed the child was then withheld from her for over three months.
When the child was not returned when scheduled, the girl’s mother said she reached out to Jackson asking where they were.
“[Jackson] was not going to return her,” she testified. “He told me, ‘I can pick up [the daughter] on the 20th.”
The mother agreed Jackson had very strong views about the COVID-19 vaccine and did not want the child to get the shot.
She went on to say on Nov. 19, the father reached out to her again requesting a letter saying whether or not she would vaccinate the child for COVID-19.
At the time, she said she had made no decision yet.
“I was awaiting an announcement from Saskatchewan Health,” she testified.
The mother told the court she drove to Carievale when Jackson told her to but she stopped in Carnduff, Sask. to speak to RCMP.
However, the court order in place at the time did not allow police action to apprehend the child.
“I knew there was nobody there to help me because there was no police order,” the mother said.
The mother went to Jackson’s residence but she claimed unfamiliar vehicles were in the driveway and the blinds were shut on the windows. So she did not go up to the door.
“I was scared,” she said. “I just waited in my car and was texting [Jackson], but they never came out.”
The girl’s mother said she then drove back to Regina without seeing or speaking to her daughter that day.
She testified a video call was had with Jackson and the daughter on Nov. 21, adding that was the final time they spoke until late February 2022 when the daughter and her father were found by police.
Court documents show an affidavit was filed on Nov. 22, 2021 by the mother to allow police action to apprehend the child from her father.
On Nov. 26 a Court of King’s Bench judge granted the order.
Jackson appealed the decision, staying the order until the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal lifted the stay on Dec. 8, allowing police action.
Cross examination
With Jackson representing himself in the case, Justice Heather MacMillian-Brown ruled he was not allowed to cross examine his ex-wife.
Jackson has been appointed an ‘Amicus Curiae’, or “friend of the court” to assist him through the legal process.
The Amicus is lawyer Brady Knight. He is not to assist Jackson with his defense strategy but can provide guidance on legal matters through the case.
Knight cross examined the ex-wife in Jackson’s place.
“Was it your intention to get the child vaccinated,” Knight asked the mother.
“I was going to follow the direction of the government,” she responded.
The Amacus also asked if it was the mother’s goal to get full custody of the child.
“I wanted [her] to be with her dad,” she said. “But with the circumstances, I did not have a choice.”
The child remains unvaccinated for COVID-19.
Police interaction with Jackson
Throughout the process, Carnduff RCMP had several interactions with Jackson.
Sgt. Warner Ignatiuk said there was a mutual faith built between police and Jackson.
“We wanted to open a line of communication,” Sgt. Warner testified.
“In turn, police would not execute authority that did not exist nor execute an outstanding warrant,” he said later in his testimony.
Over several weeks, the mother and RCMP followed tips on where Jackson and her daughter may have been seen.
The mother said sightings were reported in multiple communities around the province including Dilke, Bethune, Craik and Indian Head.
“If someone texted me they were [somewhere], I drove there,” the mother told the court. “I wanted to find me daughter.”
A report by Sgt. Ignatiuk written in February 2022 after the child had been located stated, “There was no danger to [the daughter] at any point.”
RCMP did not issue an amber alert at the time citing the case did not meet the criteria.
“Not often have I been involved in a time where I was given legal authority to apprehend a child by a judge,” Sgt. Ignatiuk testified.
His February report went on to say he noticed some errors or inaccuracies in a later affidavit submitted by the mother.
The trial continues Wednesday.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Ahead of Trudeau testimony, what ministers' testimony reveals about foreign election interference
The former minister of democratic institutions says she was told after the October 2019 federal election that Canada's spy agency had seen low-level foreign interference activities by China. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is slated to testify at the inquiry later today.
The U.S. is asking states to be ready with testing for avian flu. What is Canada doing?
As the United States calls for nationwide plans to quickly test and treat humans during an outbreak of bird flu, Canada says it has similar measures available to monitor and detect the virus.
Your work schedule as a young adult may harm your health decades later, study finds
The hours you work earlier in life may be associated with worse health years later, a new study has found.
Intimate partner violence could be declared an epidemic in Ontario after Ford government backs NDP bill
An NDP bill that calls for intimate partner violence to be declared an epidemic in Ontario will be backed by the Ford government, House Leader Paul Calandra confirmed Wednesday.
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5 per cent, governor says rate cut in June 'within realm of possibilities'
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 5 per cent on Wednesday, saying it needs to see a sustained decline in inflation before rate cuts can begin.
German museum worker fired after hanging his own art in gallery
For a brief moment, one German man achieved his dream: his artwork hanging in a famous museum.
Grocery inflation to fall below two per cent this spring, report predicts
A new report predicts that grocery inflation will fall below two per cent by the spring and stay roughly between one and two per cent for the rest of 2024.
A man's world? Art exhibit about misogyny was only open to women -- until a man complained
A museum in Australia is being forced to allow men into art exhibit originally conceived for women only, after a tribunal ruled it 'discriminatory,' following a complaint by a disgruntled man who was denied entry.
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters battle grass fire after controlled burn spreads
Saskatoon firefighters continue to monitor the scene after a controlled burn sparked a wild grass fire southeast of the city.
-
'I'm really struggling': Parents paying the cost of Sask. teacher job action
With teachers moving to step up job action, some parents and caregivers are feeling the pressure and a financial pinch from the lack of lunch-hour supervision.
-
Sask. Party hopeful dropped out of race after scrutiny over surfaced video
A former Saskatchewan Party candidate is facing difficult questions after an online video has renewed questions about election integrity.
Winnipeg
-
Four men arrested in southern Manitoba for child pornography charges
The Manitoba RCMP has made four arrests and taken three kids out of unsafe situations following a child exploitation investigation last month.
-
Winnipeg ready for another year of Whiteout Street Parties outside Canada Life Centre
The Whiteout Street Parties will be coming back to Winnipeg when the Winnipeg Jets start their quest for the Stanley Cup during the 2024 NHL Playoffs.
-
Zebra mussels may prompt closure of national park lake, Manitoba government says
The Manitoba government says Parks Canada is considering closing a popular lake to boating this year because of zebra mussels.
Edmonton
-
Missing family from central Alberta found safe: RCMP
A family reported missing from central Alberta has been found safe, RCMP say.
-
Canada heading into wildfire season with above-average temps, minimal snow
Widespread drought, warmer weather and minimal snow cover during the winter means Canada could see an intense wildfire season through the spring and summer after unprecedented burns last year.
-
Stolen gun found loaded in suspect's pants during drug deal arrest in Red Deer: ALERT
Five people are facing charges after an Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) interrupted a suspected drug deal in Red Deer Thursday.
Calgary
-
Highwood shooting leaves victim in critical condition
A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after a shooting in the northwest community of Highwood.
-
Lanes closed as police respond to rollover on QEII south of Red Deer
Lanes of the QEII Highway south of Red Deer were closed on Wednesday morning as police responded to a rollover.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Warm temperatures in Calgary for the rest of the week
Parts of southern Alberta experienced their first thunderstorm of the year on Tuesday.
Lethbridge
-
Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park named the best place for stargazing
A Canadian national park is the best place in the world for stargazing, says a new report.
-
Lethbridge post-secondary students gearing up for final exams
After a year of studying and projects, it's nearly summer break for Lethbridge’s post-secondary students. But between now and then, students will have to write their final exams.
-
Lethbridge police looking for 'prolific offender' wanted on multiple warrants
Lethbridge police are searching for a “prolific offender” with outstanding warrants related to multiple offences.
Toronto
-
Ontario to eliminate parking requirements near transit, exempt universities from some planning laws
The Ontario government announced a slew of “targeted” housing changes on Wednesday that would allow developers to provide fewer parking spaces for buildings near rapid transit while exempting public post-secondary institutions from planning laws.
-
'Potent' spring storm on the way to Toronto
Toronto is in for more sunshine and mild weather today but a 'potent' spring storm is on the horizon, CP24’s Meteorologist Bill Coulter says.
-
Special safes led to a dramatic drop in pharmacy robberies in Toronto: police
Pharmacies across Toronto have seen a dramatic drop in robberies following the implementation of a device that makes it harder for thieves to access narcotics quickly, police announced Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
30 cats, owner living in 'unsafe condition' in eastern Ontario, OPP say
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says around 30 cats and their owner are being relocated to a safe place after finding them living in an “unsafe condition” inside a home in Champlain Township.
-
Seven units damaged by fire in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa fire says 9-1-1 received multiple calls just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from a window of the sixth floor of an apartment building on Halifax Drive.
-
Arnprior nursing home bolstering workforce with guaranteed employment, incentives to college grads
In an effort to bolster its staffing levels, The Grove Nursing Home in Arnprior is promising guaranteed employment and up to $15,000 through provincial incentives to graduates of a new joint college program.
Montreal
-
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
-
Police question man, considered person of interest, in woman's death near Montreal
Quebec provincial police say they are becoming increasingly convinced that a woman in her late 20s found dead in an apartment southwest of Montreal was a homicide victim.
-
Quebec bill to impose fines of up to $1,500 for threatening elected officials
Citizens elected officials in Quebec deem to be a nuisance or a threat will now face fines of up to $1,500 and injunctions from the Superior Court.
Vancouver
-
Man dead, suspect at large after stabbing in Victoria
One man is dead and a suspect remains at large after a stabbing near downtown Victoria on Tuesday night.
-
These bands will perform at Vancouver's PNE this summer
Vancouver's Pacific National Exhibition has outlined its 2024 concert series with 90s legends, rock sensations and country stars taking the stage this summer.
-
B.C. nurses union says patients and staff at Vancouver Island hospitals exposed to harmful illicit drugs
The BC Nurses' Union says patients and staff at Vancouver Island hospitals are often exposed to harmful illegal drugs being consumed by some patients during their stay.
Vancouver Island
-
Man dead, suspect at large after stabbing in Victoria
One man is dead and a suspect remains at large after a stabbing near downtown Victoria on Tuesday night.
-
B.C. nurses union says patients and staff at Vancouver Island hospitals exposed to harmful illicit drugs
The BC Nurses' Union says patients and staff at Vancouver Island hospitals are often exposed to harmful illegal drugs being consumed by some patients during their stay.
-
Update on snowpack, provincial water supply coming from B.C. officials amid drought concerns
Officials are expected to give an update on water supply and snowpack conditions throughout the province Wednesday.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
London
-
Both drivers charged following fatal Huron County crash
A two-vehicle crash that killed a 45-year-old passenger has resulted in impaired driving charges for the drivers of both vehicles involved.
-
Court addresses former World Junior hockey players' sexual assault case
The sexual assault case against five former Canadian World Junior hockey players was addressed briefly in court Tuesday.
-
Eid celebrations underway in London, Ont.
Several thousand members of the local Muslim community have gathered at BMO Centre London for prayers followed by a festival to mark the occasion of Eid.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man airlifted after fall in Wilmot
Ornge air ambulance says a man in his 30s has been airlifted to hospital after a fall in Wilmot Township.
-
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the health-care facility.
-
Burglar left 'large bowel movement' in victims' toilet, say Guelph, Ont. police
A Guelph, Ont. woman has been arrested for a weekend break-in during which police say 'a large bowel movement' was left in the victims’ toilet.
Northern Ontario
-
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the health-care facility.
-
Two charged in Sudbury drug raid, cocaine seized
Two people, including a 23-year-old from Toronto, are charged with drug trafficking after a raid in Sudbury uncovered nearly half a kilogram of cocaine, police say.
-
Sudbury police looking for man wanted for intimate partner violence
A 33-year-old man is wanted by Sudbury police for criminal charges involving intimate partner violence.
Atlantic
-
April rain, showers return to the Maritimes
The ridge of high pressure that favoured the Maritimes with mostly clear and excellent viewing conditions for the solar eclipse at the start of the week is starting to shift east.
-
Canada heading into wildfire season with above-average temps, minimal snow
Widespread drought, warmer weather and minimal snow cover during the winter means Canada could see an intense wildfire season through the spring and summer after unprecedented burns last year.
-
SiRT looking for SUV driver following fatal February crash in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says it is looking for the driver of a dark-coloured SUV following a fatal crash in Hammons Plains two months ago.
N.L.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
-
Dentist who let officer extract teeth from N.L. inmate granted absolute discharge
A dental surgeon who allowed a correctional officer to extract four teeth from a sedated inmate in central Newfoundland was granted an absolute discharge by a Supreme Court judge on Tuesday.