'I was ready to faint': Woman wins $1.4M jackpot at VLT in Moose Jaw

Tammy Topinka came away with more than $1.4 million in winnings after hitting the grand jackpot at a Moose Jaw pub. (Courtesy: Western Canada Lottery Corporation) Tammy Topinka came away with more than $1.4 million in winnings after hitting the grand jackpot at a Moose Jaw pub. (Courtesy: Western Canada Lottery Corporation)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener