Regina

    • Icy conditions reported on highways as southern Sask. gets first taste of winter weather

    Rain followed by snow overnight in Regina and many parts of southern Saskatchewan is making for an icy commute Wednesday morning for some drivers.

    Highways in the Regina area were reporting slushy and icy conditions around 7 a.m. including the Regina Bypass, according to the Highway Hotline.

    Roads around Moose Jaw were reporting similar conditions.

    Further south and west highways were reporting ice covered conditions. That included the Assiniboia and Gravelbourg regions.

    Current and up to date conditions can be seen here.

    Mild temperatures and sunshine are expected to return for both Regina and Moose Jaw with double digit highs expected heading into the weekend.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the average daytime high for Regina this time of year is about 2 C, the average overnight low is around -9 C.

