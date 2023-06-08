In Regina cold case trial, accused killer's ex-wife says she was asked to help move body
The murder trial for Joseph Thauberger resumed Thursday, with testimony from his then wife Barbara Hayes.
Thauberger stands accused of killing his brother, who was reported missing to police in 1997.
Hayes took the stand for the Crown, telling the court the events she remembered from Sept. 3 1997.
Hayes said she ran a daycare in the basement of 2721 Francis St., where she and the accused lived at the time.
On the day of the alleged incident, she said she was taking care of five children.
“I did notice James and Pat and Joe in the driveway, the windows were very large and high, they were talking. James left, Pat and Joe came in the house, went upstairs,” she told the courtroom. She believed that James was dropping Patrick off so he could take him back to the bus stop.
She remembered carrying on with the children, and at about lunchtime, she went upstairs to get something from the cupboard, and saw Patrick reclining on the couch with his arm on the back.
“We waved and said hi to each other,” she recalled.
She then testified that she went back downstairs, to take care of the children, and 10 minutes later heard a “tremendous crash, like an elephant was going to come through the ceiling.”
Hayes told court the children all looked up and asked what the noise was. She said she heard Patrick saying, ‘No, no, no.’
“I heard it very plainly, it seemed loud to me,” she said.
She said she waited 30 seconds then went up to the basement door, which was locke, something she recalled never occurred in her house before.
Hayes testified to banging on the door and asking Joseph Thauberger, “What have you done?” To which she said he responded, “Go back downstairs.”
She said she remembers waiting no more than a couple minutes before returning downstairs to care for the children.
Hayes testified that she remained in the basement for the rest of the day. She didn’t recall when the children left but remembers around the time it got dark, 8:30 p.m. she estimates, Joseph called for her.
She described him as looking like he was ready to go to the farm, with a plaid jacket and rubber boots.
"He asked me if I could help him move him,” she told the Crown. The lawyer asked, ‘Who, Pat?”
“That’s who he meant,” she said.
“Maybe I said no, maybe it was just my inside voice that said no, I just stood at the bottom of the stairs,” she told the courtroom.
She testified saying there was a blue carpet that was rolled up at the top of the stairs, and believed Patrick’s body was wrapped in the rolled up carpet.
Hayes added that Joseph had a hard time moving the carpet and testified she never saw the carpet again.
She said she went upstairs to make sure Joseph did not hit the railing, then went back downstairs.
Though the timeline she recalled was fuzzy as she stated, the occurrence of events she is sure of.
During her testimony, she said she finally went upstairs later in the night, tired and wanting sleep. She saw the cupboard door that had a gash in it that wasn’t there before and saw shoe skid marks on the floor of the kitchen.
She cannot recall when Joseph came back and what day they spoke again.
The home of Joseph Thauberger, 2721 Francis St. (Gareth Dillistone)
Later in cross-examination, Hayes said she thought maybe the crash had happened in the kitchen, since she saw the gash in the cupboard door and saw the shoe marks in the kitchen.
However, now looking at it, she is not certain it happened in the kitchen, and cannot confirm where the crash happened.
Hayes testified to a conversation in the days following, probably in the afternoon, in the kitchen where she and Joseph spoke about the incident.
She said she asked him why and how he could kill his brother.
“He pounded his chest, and said, ‘I’m proud of what I did, I put down a sick dog or animal,’” saying that his tone changed, his facial expression was grim, not angry but determined.
It made her feel “gobsmacked.”
She then asked what he did with the body, to which she testified he said, “If you run over a body with a tractor and some kind of implement I can’t remember, enough times, there’s nothing left of it,” in a neutral tone.
She told court she didn’t have the words to describe how devastated she was to think about Patrick being ground up, applied it to herself.
“I was frightened to death.”
When asked what happened after those comments she said, “I don’t remember anything for two years and three months.”
Hayes was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2020, and that is when she started remembering again.
She added that once she left Joseph in 2010, he threatened her in 2011 to not tell the cops so she wrote a letter, which she later gave to police.
During testimony, the Crown asked if Joseph and Patrick had any altercations and Hayes recalled them owning farmland together and Pat being “unwell.” He was on leave from his job at the time.
The defence asked questions in regards to the timeline, what happened and if Hayes could recall as facts, what happened, when, and how.
As to why Hayes waited years to come forward with a testimony, she said she was scared for her life and felt threatened by Joe coming home from his daughter Fran’s wedding in 2011.
She left Thaughberger in 2010 to move to Alberta and take care of her children.
On the way back to Regina from the wedding in Yorkton, Hayes recalls Joe realizing she was never coming back to him.
She testified that he said, “If I ever go to jail because of you, I will kill you, and if I can’t do it, I have people who will. You have no idea how powerful I am, don’t say no to me.”
According to Hayes, Joseph Thaughberger owned a significant amount of property, though he never had it in his name. He demanded she sign over the property he put in her name to his children and made sure it was done sometime in the year that followed.
Hayes was scared for her life, especially after that conversation, she told the courtroom.
“It seemed like a promise, not a threat.”
Because of this, she then documented everything she could remember on Sept. 3rd, 1997 and the days that followed leading to the conversation in the kitchen.
“I felt very threatened, I wrote a letter, that I kept at my house, describing everything that had happened, in the event that I should disappear,” Hayes said.
She wrote a second letter in 2014 and eventually gave it to her lawyer, whom she presumed handed it over to police at a later date.
Hayes said she thinks about the events of that day continuously and once she was arrested felt “relief that I could unburden this horrible secret.”
Hayes was never charged with accessory to murder and became a witness for the crown after her statement to police.
“Most of this has gone over in my head every day for 25 and three-quarter years,” Hayes said.
Regina Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | David Johnston resigns as foreign interference special rapporteur
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | David Johnston resigns as foreign interference special rapporteur
Foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston has resigned, CTV News has confirmed.
Here's how some of Canada's wildfires compare in size to cities, lakes
Fires across the country are burning millions of hectares of land but what does that really look like? CTVNews.ca compared the blazes to some cities and lakes in the country showing just how big they have gotten.
Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to an indictment unsealed Friday that alleges that he described a Pentagon 'plan of attack' and shared a classified map related to a military operation.
Boris Johnson quits as U.K. lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson shocked Britain on Friday by quitting as a lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament.
Reactive to proactive: A push for a national campaign on wildfire education in Canada
Despite the alarming facts and figures, experts say Canada is far more reactive than it is proactive when it comes to wildfires and they’re calling for a national campaign on wildfire education to better prepare for the future.
Three people charged in alleged abduction of N.L. teen after Amber Alert issued
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say three people are facing charges following the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl.
Eyes on the weather as residents pack and flee from fierce wildfire in northeast B.C.
Showers are predicted Saturday over the aggressive wildfire threatening Tumbler Ridge, but forecasters say thunderstorms could sweep through the parched region without bringing any rain.
Air Canada walks back compensation denials after thousands delayed due to tech issues
Air Canada says it made a mistake in rejecting some compensation claims from the thousands of travellers affected by delayed flights due to computer malfunctions.
Corrections defends Bernardo's privacy, as it faces calls to detail transfer reason
The Correctional Service of Canada is defending Paul Bernardo's privacy rights after the public safety minister said they should be waived.
Saskatoon
-
'This is a spending problem': Saskatoon business leader calls for 'mid-management' job cuts at city hall
The head of Saskatoon’s chamber of commerce responding with frustration to the city’s announcement of a $75 million deficit over the next two years — and the tax hikes that will likely be needed to help makeup some of the the shortfall.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP cancel Amber Alert after missing kids located
Saskatchewan RCMP cancelled an Amber Alert after two missing children were located.
-
Saskatoon police seize more than 900,000 illegal cigarettes in record bust
Saskatoon police have seized more than 900,000 illegal cigarettes a record-breaking investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Remains found in western Manitoba identified as woman missing since 2020
Mounties say remains found in western Manitoba have been identified as a woman who has been missing for three years.
-
Woman stabbed in 'completely random' attack at Olive Garden: Winnipeg Police
Winnipeg police say a woman is in hospital with severe injuries after she was allegedly stabbed by a man in what police describe as a completely random and unprovoked attack.
-
Gillingham lays out plan to help lower bike thefts in Winnipeg
To combat theft, Mayor Scott Gillingham wants to make the city’s bike registry free and make use of technology.
Calgary
-
Fatal crash in Parkdale prompts road closure
One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in the northwest Calgary community of Parkdale of Friday.
-
Premier Smith appoints new Alberta cabinet with many familiar faces in different portfolios
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith named her new cabinet Friday, about two weeks after her United Conservative Party took the majority of seats in Alberta.
-
WestJet to wind down Swoop, integrate into main operation
WestJet says it will wind down operations at Swoop as it integrates the budget carrier's operations into its main banner.
Edmonton
-
Premier Smith appoints new Alberta cabinet with many familiar faces in different portfolios
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith named her new cabinet Friday, about two weeks after her United Conservative Party took the majority of seats in Alberta.
-
WestJet to wind down Swoop, integrate into main operation
WestJet says it will wind down operations at Swoop as it integrates the budget carrier's operations into its main banner.
-
Man riding e-bike with knife, baton and shotgun arrested in Red Deer: RCMP
A central Alberta man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested while riding an e-bike armed with a knife.
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays send Anthony Bass packing after anti-LGBTQ2S+ controversy
Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass was demoted from the team’s roster on Friday afternoon after sharing an anti-LGBTQ2S+ video.
-
Woman warns Ontario drivers after getting caught up in licence plate cloning scam
An Ontario woman was surprised to find out her licence plate was duplicated by another driver after multiple Highway 407 bills landed in her mailbox.
-
Corrections defends Bernardo's privacy, as it faces calls to detail transfer reason
The Correctional Service of Canada is defending Paul Bernardo's privacy rights after the public safety minister said they should be waived.
Ottawa
-
Trans-friendly counter-protesters stand up to activist outside Ottawa schools
Hundreds of counter-protesters gathered near three schools in Ottawa's west end on Friday to take a stand against a B.C. man who is protesting what he calls "gender ideology."
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | David Johnston resigns as foreign interference special rapporteur
Foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston has resigned, CTV News has confirmed.
-
This is the proposed new name for Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
The Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway in Ottawa's west end will be renamed Kichi Zībī Mīkan, if approved by the National Capital Commission's board of directors.
Vancouver
-
Body of Vancouver man discovered in Lions Bay, 1 day after he left for hike: RCMP
The search for a missing hiker in Metro Vancouver has been called off, after the discovery of a body presumed to be that of 29-year-old Michael Tu.
-
31-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Maple Ridge man last year: IHIT
Investigators looking into the death of a Maple Ridge man last April say his suspected shooter has been charged with second-degree murder.
-
Police investigating 'multiple suspicious deaths' in Kelowna home
Mounties in Kelowna say two people are dead after an incident at a home in the city's Upper Mission area Thursday night.
Montreal
-
Violent crimes rose in 2022, car thefts skyrocketed: Montreal police
Montreal police (SPVM) stats for 2022 show that crime went up dramatically in 2022 and, taking COVID-19 pandemic numbers into account, violent crimes have been on the rise overall since 2017. In addition, motor vehicle thefts skyrocketed, having more than doubled since pre pandemic years.
-
Plante vows to crack down on illegal magic mushroom dispensary slated to open in Montreal
A chain of illegal magic mushroom dispensaries in Ontario is determined to open a location in Montreal this summer despite the threat of a crackdown by Mayor Valerie Plante.
-
2 men to be charged with first-degree murder after man, 61, found dead in Montreal apartment: police
Montreal police said two men are expected to be charged with first-degree murder after a man was found dead inside an apartment last weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island wildfire expected to continue for 'several days' as highway remains closed
Wildfire officials are sending an additional 20 firefighters to help battle an out-of-control blaze that has burned more than two square kilometres of forest and cut off a major highway on Vancouver Island.
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings between Vancouver and Victoria
BC Ferries has cancelled two sailings between Vancouver and Victoria on Friday evening.
-
Vancouver Island wildfire detour to close after vehicle rolls into lake
A vehicle detour route that is serving as a lifeline between eastern and western Vancouver Island amid a raging wildfire will be closed for much of the day Friday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. teachers, students, health care workers impacted by cyber attack
Nova Scotia says it has identified more details about the records stolen in a file transfer service cyber attack, impacting teachers, students and health care workers' records.
-
Halifax-area evacuation order rescinded for most residents
The majority of Halifax-area residents evacuated due to wildfires are now permitted to return home.
-
Three people charged in alleged abduction of N.L. teen after Amber Alert issued
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say three people are facing charges following the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl.
Northern Ontario
-
Victim shot and killed in Kirkland Lake, police search for homicide suspects
One person has been killed in Kirkland Lake following a shooting Thursday evening on Second Street East.
-
Forest fires could force Temiskaming Hospital to cancel more surgeries
Poor air quality in Temiskaming Shores forced the hospital to cancel all surgeries Friday, and depending on the forest fire situation, it may have to cancel more procedures scheduled Monday.
-
Already displaced by fire, Sudbury woman victim of attempted break-in at hotel
A tenant displaced in the downtown Sudbury fire last month said her hotel is denying her request to move her room to a centralized location following an attempted break-in.
Kitchener
-
Crash closes Hwy. 401 westbound outside Cambridge, Ont.
Police have shut down a section of Highway 401 westbound between Woodstock and Cambridge after a crash involving a transport truck and an Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) vehicle.
-
Exclusive experience: Members-only bar opens in Waterloo
A new bar in Uptown Waterloo is offering an exclusive experience based around a members-only model.
-
CTV Kitchener's Emma Ens leaving to pursue new opportunity
It’s a bittersweet day here at CTV Kitchener, as one of our colleagues is leaving to take on a new adventure.