Increased police presence in west-central Swift Current expected

Swift Current RCMP says there will be an increased police presence in the city's west-central area.

“Officers will be in the community for an undetermined amount of time and are asking residents to stay clear of the area,” the RCMP release read.

RCMP is asking drivers travelling through the area to follow the direction of officers.

“Officers are thankful to the residents in the community for their patience and for providing the space required to conduct a thorough investigation,” the news release said.

RCMP say that if there is any risk to safety related to the investigation, the public will be notified.

An update will be shared when information becomes available, RCMP said.

--This is a developing story. More to come.