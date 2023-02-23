'Incredible up and coming game': Futsal debuts at Sask. Winter games

The growing sport of Futsal made its debut at the 2023 Saskatchewan Winter Games in Regina on Thursday.

“Futsal is an incredible up and coming game. It’s the future of community stream soccer across Canada and definitely Saskatchewan,” said Kellin Enslev, coordinator of competitions, Saskatchewan Soccer Association and sport chair for the Saskatchewan Winter Games.

Futsal is a version of indoor soccer played on a gymnasium style floor with a faster pace style to it.

Ensley said with only five players on a side, including the goalkeeper, it allows them to be able to participate as opposed to needing the 11 players that are on the pitch in an outdoor game.

“Futsal is going to become even more important as we move forward with some of our smaller rural communities having the opportunity with so much availability of school gymnasiums, roster sizes being much smaller,” she said.

There are nine teams on the boy’s side and seven on the girl’s that are competing at the games.

“It’s really fast pace and the ball is much different. I like the quick passes, and everything just flows quicker,” said Nicklas Looft, a member of Parkland Valley’s Futsal team.

“I think it’s great honestly [they added it to Saskatchewan Winter Games] because obviously you’re not going to go have a full soccer match so soccer players can still come out and play here,” he added.

“It’s way faster, It builds your [soccer] skills, you get a lot of touches which is great for development,” said team Southwest winger, Griffin Striker.

“I think it’s great they added it because they gave me this opportunity to play and just enjoy the games. You get to experience like a technique used in soccer but with a lot quicker pace and a lot more goals which some people might find exciting.”

The final for both the girls and boys will take place on Saturday morning at the brand new Avana Centre at REAL.