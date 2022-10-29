Influx of houseless residents in Regina's ERs highlight need for warm-up centres

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

A look at some of the world's major crowd disasters

At least 120 people were killed and 100 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korea. Here a look at some of the major crowd disasters around the world in recent decades.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener