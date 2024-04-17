Inmate found dead at Regina Correctional Centre

A 36-year-old man who was an inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre (RCC) was found dead on Tuesday morning, a news release from the province said.

The inmate was found unresponsive around 9:20 a.m. on a living unit at RCC, the release said.

“Corrections staff initiated life saving measures and called EMS. EMS attended and he was declared deceased at approximately 10:00 a.m.,” according to the release.

The province said no foul play is suspected at this time.

RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, along with the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety are conducting an internal investigation.