REGINA
Regina

    • Inmate found dead at Regina Correctional Centre

    Regina Correctional Centre is pictured in this file photo. Regina Correctional Centre is pictured in this file photo.
    Share

    A 36-year-old man who was an inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre (RCC) was found dead on Tuesday morning, a news release from the province said.

    The inmate was found unresponsive around 9:20 a.m. on a living unit at RCC, the release said.

    “Corrections staff initiated life saving measures and called EMS. EMS attended and he was declared deceased at approximately 10:00 a.m.,” according to the release.

    The province said no foul play is suspected at this time.

    RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, along with the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety are conducting an internal investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter banned from NBA

    Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from The National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation which found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, the league says.

    Earthquake jolts southern Japan

    An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 hit southern Japan late on Wednesday, said the Japan Meteorological Agency, without issuing a tsunami warning.

    Ancient skeletons unearthed in France reveal Mafia-style killings

    More than 5,500 years ago, two women were tied up and probably buried alive in a ritual sacrifice, using a form of torture associated today with the Italian Mafia, according to an analysis of skeletons discovered at an archeological site in southwest France.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News