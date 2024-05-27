Inquest into 2015 death of Haven Dubois begins in Regina

After nine long years of waiting – an inquest into the death of a teen who was found unresponsive in a Regina creek is getting underway.

Haven Dubois was just 14-years-old when he was found unresponsive in Pilot Butte Creek on May 20, 2015.

Haven’s mother, Richelle Dubois, was the one who discovered her son in the creek, located in east Regina.

The teen was transported to Regina General Hospital. However, resuscitation efforts failed and he was declared dead.

A coroner’s report released within 24 hours of the incident deemed Haven’s death “accidental.”

These findings have been disputed by Richelle, who has called for a public inquest to be held – insisting that there are more facts and information in her son’s case.

“This was not an accident. This was a murder,” she said in 2023.

Since 2015, Richelle has led efforts to gain information from the investigation of Haven’s death.

Additionally, she’s organized awareness campaigns.

In 2023, Richelle marked the eighth anniversary of Haden’s passing with a march from Regina to Saskatoon.

“Walk for Haven: A March for Justice” was organized in the hopes that a commission of inquiry would be created to look into the incident as well as a special investigation into school negligence contributing to Haven’s death.

The walk also called for a National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Men and Boys be established.

The inquest is set to run from Monday to Friday at the Royal Hotel in Regina.

--With files from Drew Postey and Hallee Mandryk.