    • Investigation underway into collision involving pedestrian in Regina

    An investigation into a collision that injured a pedestrian on Tuesday afternoon is underway.

    A member of Regina Fire who was on the scene of a collision at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Angus Street called officers for assistance just before 4:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    Officers and members of patrol, forensics, and traffic arrived on scene a short time later. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

    Police said there is no word on the condition of the pedestrian, who was reported to be a man.

    RPS said they would provide more information as it becomes available

