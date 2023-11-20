'It just fires right up': MLA shows off vintage Ford passed down among Sask. party members

Family heirlooms are often passed down from one generation to the next. But for a group of past and present Saskatchewan MLAs – it's keeping one within their political family.

Marv Friesen is the latest member of the Saskatchewan Legislature to drive a particular classic Ford to work.

“This car is pretty much all original,” Friesen told CTV News. “It's a 1951 Ford custom, also known as a shoebox.”

The vintage sedan has been in the Saskatchewan Party family for years.

Originally purchased off the lot by the father of Ben Heppner, a Progressive Conservative MLA and later a founding member of the Saskatchewan Party.

“So Ben ended up with it and Brad Wall heard about the car,” Friesen said.

“So Brad ended up buying it from Ben.”

Former MLA and interim Sask. Party Leader Lyle Stewart also owned the car for a time.

However, now the MLA for Saskatoon Riversdale has the honour of continuing the tradition.

“So it remains in the government family as you will,” he said.

So far Friesen has converted the front brakes to discs. But as for everything else, it remains mostly untouched.

“You can see there's really not much done to this, didn't even clean it or paint it,” Friesen explained. “I just basically replaced the fluids and made sure everything was working good and tuned the carburetor up a little bit.”

“But it just fires right up … gotta love this baby.”

This particular Ford is powered by a V8 – produces a modest 100 horsepower – and has proven to be reliable on the highway.

“It's a pretty cool to car to drive actually, it's even got an overdrive, which is really interesting," Friesen said. "So driving it from Saskatoon back. I've done it a few times already. Just powers down the highway. It's beautiful.”

Politicians often spend long hours on the highway. The classic ride – with a rich history – helps make the drive fun.