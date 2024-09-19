'It means a lot': Sask United touts two former Sask Party veterans as candidates

After representing the Saskatchewan Party for a combined 33 years – two former MLAs are running as candidates for the Saskatchewan United Party (SUP) in the upcoming provincial election.

Greg Brkich and Dennis Allchurch, who lost his riding nomination to current premier Scott Moe, are not staying silent about their disappointment with their former party.

It's a major boost for the SUP just days before a provincial election call.

"I've always loved this province and I was worried that it was going back in the wrong direction,” Brkich told CTV News.

“I started getting involved with a good friend of mine, Nadine Wilson. She kind of got me into the Saskatchewan United, told me about them and then I met Jon who is an excellent leader."

Greg Brkich left politics in 2020. He'll run in Don Morgan's soon to be vacated seat in Saskatoon Southeast.

Former government MLA Denis Allchurch is also switching allegiance and will run as a Sask. United candidate in Meadow Lake. He left politics in 2011 after Scott Moe successfully challenged him for the Shellbrook nomination.

"There's going to be a number of choices for Saskatchewan people on the ballot in Saskatchewan, more than there likely has been in years gone by and you know that's fine as well,” Moe explained.

“People have the choice to place the vote where they please. We'll be running on our record."

The Saskatchewan United’s Leader, Jon Hromek, is celebrating the party’s success in attracting two more former Saskatchewan Party government veterans.

"Well it means a lot. Both Denis and Greg are well respected conservatives in the province and actually we have three former Sask. Party MLAs running for us, Nadine Wilson as well so it means a lot,” Hromek said.

“These are well respected conservatives and bring a wealth of experience."

The experience may also add to the credibility of a political movement that will be entering its first general election campaign.