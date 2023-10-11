'It's a divisive issue': Recent poll shows split on Sask. pronoun policy

Since announcing the parental consent policy for students to change their pronouns in school, the Sask. Party has touted a majority of residents are supportive. Now, a new poll has been released, indicating Saskatchewan people could be more split on the policy.

The legislature reconvened for a special session beginning on Tuesday, with the purpose of dealing with the controversial issue of whether parental consent should be required before students under 16 can change their pronoun at school.

“This government also supports, most certainly supports parents having the opportunity to be involved in their child’s school, in their child’s classroom and ultimately in their child’s education,” said Premier Scott Moe during question period on Wednesday.

An online public opinion poll of 350 Saskatchewan residents asked whether parents should be informed of a pronoun change. Of those polled, 55 per cent suggested it should be left to the discretion of teachers, 45 per cent support it being mandated.

The government questions the poll.

“Well that poll was funded by a group of Eastern lawyers that’s currently suing us in court and I would say that some of the questions in that poll just is not reflective of what this policy is and is trying to do,” said Minister of Education, Jeremy Cockrill.

Only a third of those surveyed felt the issue was important enough to be dealt now, ahead of court challenges.

“It’s a divisive issue and it’s a shame to see the government use divisive politics for political gain especially when it’s at the backs of vulnerable children,” said NDP MLA Nicole Sarauer.

Legislation entitled Parents Bill of Rights will be introduced on Thursday with an expectation that it will pass within two weeks.

The government believes it has majority parental support. The NDP think the bill is being rammed through the house and that more time is needed to consider it properly.

“When you change the rules so that the bill gets introduced and then debated over the course of three or four days, it really hampers the ability for members of the public to be able to scrutinize the legislation,” Sarauer told reporters following question period.