'It's a girl': Regina welcomes first baby of 2023

Regina welcomed its first baby of 2023 in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

At 1:09 a.m. on Jan. 1, Kaia was born at the Regina General Hospital.

According to the SHA, she weighed five pounds and 11 ounces at birth and was measured as 49 centimetres tall.

Both Kaia and her parents are reportedly doing well, the SHA said in its news release.

2023 marks the third consecutive year of Regina's first baby being a girl and the fourth time in five years.