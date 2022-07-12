'It’s not done with us': BA.5 subvariant leads to emerging seventh wave of COVID-19

A summer COVID-19 surge is emerging across Canada as the more transmissible BA.5 subvariant pops up, including in Saskatchewan.

Regina’s most recent wastewater analysis indicates a significant increase in the city’s viral load, but University of Regina researchers said it is too soon to tell if it is a trend.

However, wastewater results in Saskatoon, Prince Albert and North Battleford show those cities are entering a seventh wave driven by the BA.5 subvariant.

“If we look to what’s happened in other provinces, what’s happened in the United States, one possibility is that BA.5 will overtake BA.2 and replace that as the dominant strain in the province,” said Saskatchewan’s deputy chief medical health officer, Julie Kryzanowski.

Some studies show BA.5 is 15 to 20 per cent more transmissible than the BA.2 subvariant, according to epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarine.

The increased transmissibility is leading to surges of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. However, Muhajarine said it is unclear what exactly is happening in Saskatchewan.

“It is very, very difficult to compare ourselves with other provinces and our neighbors, let alone to other countries, because we don’t have the data,” he explained.

He wants the government to “revisit its reporting frequency,” after the province strayed from other provinces and began reporting data on a monthly basis. The next update is expected on July 21.

“What gets measured, gets managed,” Muhajarine said.

“We need to measure COVID-19 in this province so we can manage it.”

The epidemiologist said early research indicates that BA.5 could affect the lower respiratory tract and lungs, similar to the Delta variant, whereas BA.2 settled in the upper respiratory tract and did not produce as severe outcomes.

If that is the case, Muhajarine said the new Omicron subvariant would be in a “different league.”

“[COVID-19] hasn’t gone away. It is not done with us,” he said, adding the virus should not be managed like any other respiratory disease.

New Brunswick is allowing all adults to get their second booster shot in an effort to address the incoming COVID wave. Doctors in Ontario are calling on their government to do the same thing, while Alberta’s health minister said guidance on fourth doses is expected in the coming days.

Saskatchewan needs to consider following suit, Muhajarine said.

Current eligibility allows for people 50 and older to receive their second booster shot in Saskatchewan.

According to Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health, planning for a fall booster dose campaign is underway.

“While the fourth [and additional] doses will be important to further protecting residents, we continue to have a significant population that has not yet received their third dose. Third doses remain very important to protection against COVID-19 variants,” a government statement read.

“However, Saskatchewan public health officials continue to monitor provincial and national epidemiology, which may advance booster delivery timelines, as required.”