'It's very hard to understand how trauma works': Manz's alleged victims recount difficult memories

The trial of 49-year-old Ruben Manz recommenced on Tuesday morning, with the cross examination of the fourth witness. She was another former patient of the chiropractor who alleges that she was sexually assaulted during what Manz claimed to be a neck stretch in 2016.

The defence frequently questioned the witness's memory of her appointments with the chiropractor.

This particular witness returned to Manz on several occasions, testifying that she experienced Manz touching her breasts during treatment "five or six times" but returned to the chiropractor because she trusted that she was receiving legitimate medical treatment.

As the defence continued to question the witness's memory, she expressed that while she couldn't pinpoint exact details of each appointment, she vividly remembers the moments when she felt uncomfortable.

Throughout the defence's cross examination, the witness was questioned heavily regarding why she returned to the chiropractor and waited so long to report the encounter.

The witness cited that she did not understand what had happened to her until she saw news of Manz's 2021 arrest which prompted what she described as an "overwhelming sense of clarity."

"It felt like it unearthed just the reality of what had happened. Because before that, I had only heard positive things [about Manz]. I think that what had prevented me from really understanding what had happened to me, was that I was wanting to trust his professionalism,” she testified.

“Or that no matter what he did, it was necessary as far as the treatment went. So, when I did read that, it felt like all of that sort of crumbled and it made me realize what had actually happened to me."

As the defence continued to question the alleged victim's memory and why she waited before contacting police, the woman remained steadfast in her explanation. Testifying that the experience is something she has struggled to come to terms with.

"I hadn't forgotten what happened, but I hadn't fully understood it was something I could report to the police ... If I had known it was wrong when it was happening, I wouldn't have gone back,” she testified. “It's very hard to understand how trauma works in your brain and over time, have had to try to understand it, so I don't blame myself."

Witness 5

The fifth witness took the stand on Tuesday afternoon. This marks the fifth woman testifying that while receiving chiropractic care from Manz, she was assaulted.

"I was uncomfortable, I feel like part of me froze when it happened. I feel like I didn't fully know what was happening. I had never seen a chiropractor before, I felt I had built this client doctor rapport with him that I was confused by,” she testified.

"I knew that I felt uncomfortable, but I didn't know how to say something."

Similar to the previous witness, the fifth witness also returned to Manz after her initial encounter. She estimated that she saw the chiropractor about fifty times.

"I feel like as a doctor, you put your trust in them and I fell like that trust has been totally taken away. There's days when I feel like I have a lot of pain, but I don't want to go see somebody. I would definitely never go see another male chiropractor. I don't like to see male doctors if I don't have to," the fifth witness said.

The woman went on to say that after seeing the news of Manz's 2021 arrest, it stirred up some difficult emotions.

"I feel kinda silly and stupid that I continued to go even though I felt uncomfortable and I feel like I fell into this trap of his, that I thought he was being genuine and he was being ethical and he was a doctor I would trust,” she said on the stand.

The trial is set to resume on Wednesday morning for cross examination of the fifth witness.