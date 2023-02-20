'Its really exciting': Mixed doubles curling debuts at Sask. Winter Games

Mixed doubles curling made it's first-ever appearance at the Saskatchewan Winter Games on Sunday.

Kya Ladouceur and Tanner Park formed Team Regina 2 for the week. They’ve both curled for years but picked up doubles in November to qualify for this year’s games.

“It’s something not a lot of kids get to do,” Ladouceur said. “We’re both thankful we get to participate, not only as friends, but with our other friends.”

Eight teams of two players (one male and one female) from across the province are competing this week.

Players said the doubles version is slightly different from conventional four-player curling.

“It involves more thinking,” Park explained. “You’re not doing just one job and you have multiple things on your mind. The thrower has to do the line and they can also sweep.”

“You double the task,” Ladouceur told CTV News. “It’s always dependant on your teammate so trust is a big thing.”

Mixed doubles curling made its Winter Olympics debut in PyeongChang in 2018.

The shorter, faster paced style of game is growing around the world.

CurlSask said it was about time it made its debut.

“It’s really exciting,” Kellyn Geiger, executive director of CurlSask, told CTV News. “With COVID-19, it really killed our winter games in the youth department. It’s rejuvenating with these kids and it’s really exciting for us.”

Ladouceur and Park hope that the addition will grow mixed doubles curling here at home.

“It’s growing with nationals and worlds,” Ladouceur said. “Since the youth have access and can play it, it’s going to be a bigger thing in the years to come.”

Draw play wraps up on Feb. 21 with medal games getting underway on the morning of Feb. 22 at the Highland Curling Club at 10 a.m.