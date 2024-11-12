REGINA
Regina

    • Jelly Roll coming to Regina's Brandt Centre in 2025

    Grammy nominated artist Jelly Roll will be coming to the Queen City in March.

    "The Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour" will include a stop at Regina’s Brandt Centre on March 16, 2025.

    Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. Additional presales including an American Express presale will run throughout the week, Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) said in a news release.

    General tickets will go on sale Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. at JellyRoll615.com, REAL said.

    Along with Jelly Roll will be special guests Josh Ross and Savannah Dexter & Brabo Gator. 

    Jelly Roll’s tour will also stop in Saskatoon on March 15 at SaskTel Centre.

    His Canadian tour will start in Victoria. B.C. on March 6 and wrap up in Quebec City, Que. on March 26.  

    The Nashville born and raised artist rose to fame following the release of 2022 singles "Son of a Sinner" and "Need a favor." 

    His latest album "Beautifully Broken" released on Oct. 11 debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 All Genre Chart, as well as number three on the Billboard Canadian Album Chart, and spent two weeks as the top Canadian country album.

     

