Job posting hints at Taco Bell return to Regina

It’s a question many people in Regina have asked for years, will Taco Bell ever open a restaurant in the Queen City again? The answer appears to be yes.

Currently, a job posting for a restaurant general manager in Regina is online.

In an email to CTV News, Redberry Restaurants, who operate Taco Bell in Canada said they plan on opening up to seven locations in Saskatchewan and Alberta in 2023.

“Redberry has signed development agreement to build/open more than 200 Taco Bell restaurants in the coming years. In fact, we plan on opening up to 7 locations this year in Alberta and Saskatchewan. So the good news is that we are hiring for this position in Regina, Saskatchewan (as well as many more positions as we build up staff for the new stores),” the email reads.

Currently, Saskatchewan is home to three Taco Bells, all in Saskatoon with one location set to close down.

In January, it was announced that a plan was in place to develop 200 new Taco Bell restaurants across Canada, with the expansion set to take place over eight years.

In Regina, there has long been a demand for a Taco Bell, with residents rallying to bring the popular fast-food establishment back with a petition several years ago that garnered more than 2,000 signatures.

Redberry Restaurants has not confirmed an official opening date.