Judge dismisses Regina councillors' court application against city manager

A judge has dismissed an application by two city councillors asking court to compel Regina's city manager to include funding to solve homelessness in the proposed 2023-24 budget.

Justice J.P. Morall handed down a ruling Wednesday afternoon, after hearing arguments Tuesday in a mandamus application filed against city manager Niki Anderson by councillors Andrew Stevens and Dan Leblanc.

A mandamus application asks the court to order the government to perform a duty owed to the public.

The application arose after $24.9 million in funding to end homelessness was left out of the proposed city budget for 2023-24. Instead, the homelessness funding will be discussed by council as a separate item.

LeBlanc and Stevens argued that Anderson did not include the funding in the proposed budget that was voted on by council, and since she holds a public office position, that qualifies under mandamus.

Morall ruled in favour of Anderson, factoring in the other possible remedies to the conflict the councillors could have pursued.

“I find that the court should be quite leery of being involved in the political machinations and debates between members of municipal, provincial or federal decision-making bodies,” Justice Morall’s decision reads.

“While establishing the goalposts can be part of the court’s gatekeeping function, the remedy of mandamus is a blunt tool and must be used equitably and appropriately.”

The justice states that Andrews and Leblanc will have full use of the democratic process during council deliberations to attempt to get the homelessness line item added to the final budget.

“It is my view that this would be an adequate and effective remedy in these circumstances. The proposed budget is an important tool to begin discussions but it has no legal force or authority,” the decision reads.

“It is only Council who can determine what will constitute the final budget.”

Milad Alishahi, Anderson’s lawyer, said he is pleased with the decision – emphasizing the city manager complied with any legal duty that she may have owed council.

“The decision by Ms. Anderson not to include the projected costs to 'solve homelessness' in the proposed budget was a discretionary decision and exercised in good faith, based on relevant considerations, including the financial health of the City,” he said in a statement regarding Justice Morrall’s decision.

More details to come...