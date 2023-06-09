Judge rules past events inadmissible as evidence in trial for Regina mother accused of killing son
A judge has ruled that events leading up to the death of Chelsea Whitby’s 18-month-old son will not be admissible as evidence.
Whitby is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her son, who died from blunt force head trauma on June 10, 2020.
The Crown had put forward a case attempting to show a pattern of abuse between Whitby and her son, and that Chelsea was “wildly inattentive to” Emerson’s care, according to the Crown brief.
In April, the majority of Crown witnesses’ testimonies focused on prior injuries that Emerson sustained while in his mother’s care from mid-April to late May of 2020.
Those testimonies were submitted as evidence on a voir dire, which meant a separate hearing must be held to determine if the evidence is admissible and can be entered as evidence for the trial.
The defense had argued the Crown’s case was “complicated” and the evidence that references past injuries should not be admissible.
This week, a judge ruled that prior injuries leading to the infant’s death, as well as some character evidence, including testimony from Whitby’s boyfriend, would not be admissible evidence.
“The evidence is not reliable,” read the court decision. “The evidence because of its weakness and unreliability does not provide real insight into the relationship of Chelsea and Emerson and does not genuinely help establish a motive.”
The trial is expected to continue on June 20.
- With files from Allison Bamford
Regina Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | David Johnston resigns as foreign interference special rapporteur
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | David Johnston resigns as foreign interference special rapporteur
Foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston has resigned, CTV News has confirmed.
Here's how some of Canada's wildfires compare in size to cities, lakes
Fires across the country are burning millions of hectares of land but what does that really look like? CTVNews.ca compared the blazes to some cities and lakes in the country showing just how big they have gotten.
Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to an indictment unsealed Friday that alleges that he described a Pentagon 'plan of attack' and shared a classified map related to a military operation.
Boris Johnson quits as U.K. lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson shocked Britain on Friday by quitting as a lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament.
Reactive to proactive: A push for a national campaign on wildfire education in Canada
Despite the alarming facts and figures, experts say Canada is far more reactive than it is proactive when it comes to wildfires and they’re calling for a national campaign on wildfire education to better prepare for the future.
Three people charged in alleged abduction of N.L. teen after Amber Alert issued
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say three people are facing charges following the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl.
Eyes on the weather as residents pack and flee from fierce wildfire in northeast B.C.
Showers are predicted Saturday over the aggressive wildfire threatening Tumbler Ridge, but forecasters say thunderstorms could sweep through the parched region without bringing any rain.
Air Canada walks back compensation denials after thousands delayed due to tech issues
Air Canada says it made a mistake in rejecting some compensation claims from the thousands of travellers affected by delayed flights due to computer malfunctions.
Corrections defends Bernardo's privacy, as it faces calls to detail transfer reason
The Correctional Service of Canada is defending Paul Bernardo's privacy rights after the public safety minister said they should be waived.
Saskatoon
-
'This is a spending problem': Saskatoon business leader calls for 'mid-management' job cuts at city hall
The head of Saskatoon’s chamber of commerce responding with frustration to the city’s announcement of a $75 million deficit over the next two years — and the tax hikes that will likely be needed to help makeup some of the the shortfall.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP cancel Amber Alert after missing kids located
Saskatchewan RCMP cancelled an Amber Alert after two missing children were located.
-
Saskatoon police seize more than 900,000 illegal cigarettes in record bust
Saskatoon police have seized more than 900,000 illegal cigarettes a record-breaking investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Remains found in western Manitoba identified as woman missing since 2020
Mounties say remains found in western Manitoba have been identified as a woman who has been missing for three years.
-
Woman stabbed in 'completely random' attack at Olive Garden: Winnipeg Police
Winnipeg police say a woman is in hospital with severe injuries after she was allegedly stabbed by a man in what police describe as a completely random and unprovoked attack.
-
Gillingham lays out plan to help lower bike thefts in Winnipeg
To combat theft, Mayor Scott Gillingham wants to make the city’s bike registry free and make use of technology.
Calgary
-
Fatal crash in Parkdale prompts road closure
One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in the northwest Calgary community of Parkdale of Friday.
-
Premier Smith appoints new Alberta cabinet with many familiar faces in different portfolios
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith named her new cabinet Friday, about two weeks after her United Conservative Party took the majority of seats in Alberta.
-
WestJet to wind down Swoop, integrate into main operation
WestJet says it will wind down operations at Swoop as it integrates the budget carrier's operations into its main banner.
Edmonton
-
Premier Smith appoints new Alberta cabinet with many familiar faces in different portfolios
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith named her new cabinet Friday, about two weeks after her United Conservative Party took the majority of seats in Alberta.
-
WestJet to wind down Swoop, integrate into main operation
WestJet says it will wind down operations at Swoop as it integrates the budget carrier's operations into its main banner.
-
Man riding e-bike with knife, baton and shotgun arrested in Red Deer: RCMP
A central Alberta man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested while riding an e-bike armed with a knife.
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays send Anthony Bass packing after anti-LGBTQ2S+ controversy
Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass was demoted from the team’s roster on Friday afternoon after sharing an anti-LGBTQ2S+ video.
-
Woman warns Ontario drivers after getting caught up in licence plate cloning scam
An Ontario woman was surprised to find out her licence plate was duplicated by another driver after multiple Highway 407 bills landed in her mailbox.
-
Corrections defends Bernardo's privacy, as it faces calls to detail transfer reason
The Correctional Service of Canada is defending Paul Bernardo's privacy rights after the public safety minister said they should be waived.
Ottawa
-
Trans-friendly counter-protesters stand up to activist outside Ottawa schools
Hundreds of counter-protesters gathered near three schools in Ottawa's west end on Friday to take a stand against a B.C. man who is protesting what he calls "gender ideology."
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | David Johnston resigns as foreign interference special rapporteur
Foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston has resigned, CTV News has confirmed.
-
This is the proposed new name for Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
The Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway in Ottawa's west end will be renamed Kichi Zībī Mīkan, if approved by the National Capital Commission's board of directors.
Vancouver
-
Body of Vancouver man discovered in Lions Bay, 1 day after he left for hike: RCMP
The search for a missing hiker in Metro Vancouver has been called off, after the discovery of a body presumed to be that of 29-year-old Michael Tu.
-
31-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Maple Ridge man last year: IHIT
Investigators looking into the death of a Maple Ridge man last April say his suspected shooter has been charged with second-degree murder.
-
Police investigating 'multiple suspicious deaths' in Kelowna home
Mounties in Kelowna say two people are dead after an incident at a home in the city's Upper Mission area Thursday night.
Montreal
-
Violent crimes rose in 2022, car thefts skyrocketed: Montreal police
Montreal police (SPVM) stats for 2022 show that crime went up dramatically in 2022 and, taking COVID-19 pandemic numbers into account, violent crimes have been on the rise overall since 2017. In addition, motor vehicle thefts skyrocketed, having more than doubled since pre pandemic years.
-
Plante vows to crack down on illegal magic mushroom dispensary slated to open in Montreal
A chain of illegal magic mushroom dispensaries in Ontario is determined to open a location in Montreal this summer despite the threat of a crackdown by Mayor Valerie Plante.
-
2 men to be charged with first-degree murder after man, 61, found dead in Montreal apartment: police
Montreal police said two men are expected to be charged with first-degree murder after a man was found dead inside an apartment last weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island wildfire expected to continue for 'several days' as highway remains closed
Wildfire officials are sending an additional 20 firefighters to help battle an out-of-control blaze that has burned more than two square kilometres of forest and cut off a major highway on Vancouver Island.
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings between Vancouver and Victoria
BC Ferries has cancelled two sailings between Vancouver and Victoria on Friday evening.
-
Vancouver Island wildfire detour to close after vehicle rolls into lake
A vehicle detour route that is serving as a lifeline between eastern and western Vancouver Island amid a raging wildfire will be closed for much of the day Friday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. teachers, students, health care workers impacted by cyber attack
Nova Scotia says it has identified more details about the records stolen in a file transfer service cyber attack, impacting teachers, students and health care workers' records.
-
Halifax-area evacuation order rescinded for most residents
The majority of Halifax-area residents evacuated due to wildfires are now permitted to return home.
-
Three people charged in alleged abduction of N.L. teen after Amber Alert issued
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say three people are facing charges following the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl.
Northern Ontario
-
Victim shot and killed in Kirkland Lake, police search for homicide suspects
One person has been killed in Kirkland Lake following a shooting Thursday evening on Second Street East.
-
Forest fires could force Temiskaming Hospital to cancel more surgeries
Poor air quality in Temiskaming Shores forced the hospital to cancel all surgeries Friday, and depending on the forest fire situation, it may have to cancel more procedures scheduled Monday.
-
Already displaced by fire, Sudbury woman victim of attempted break-in at hotel
A tenant displaced in the downtown Sudbury fire last month said her hotel is denying her request to move her room to a centralized location following an attempted break-in.
Kitchener
-
Crash closes Hwy. 401 westbound outside Cambridge, Ont.
Police have shut down a section of Highway 401 westbound between Woodstock and Cambridge after a crash involving a transport truck and an Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) vehicle.
-
Exclusive experience: Members-only bar opens in Waterloo
A new bar in Uptown Waterloo is offering an exclusive experience based around a members-only model.
-
CTV Kitchener's Emma Ens leaving to pursue new opportunity
It’s a bittersweet day here at CTV Kitchener, as one of our colleagues is leaving to take on a new adventure.