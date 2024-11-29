Jury sequestered to find verdict in sexual assault trial against Regina chiropractor
Justice Janet McMurtry sequestered a 12-person jury to determine a verdict against Regina-based chiropractor Ruben Manz.
Manz faces a total of seven counts of sexual assault. He was first arrested in April of 2021 after two former clients came forward, alleging they were subjected to "inappropriate and unwanted actions" during their treatments.
The alleged incidents occurred over the span of a decade. The other clients came forward after his arrest.
Justice McMurtry thanked jury members multiple times for their time and attention through a lengthy trial.
“It was clear how attentive you all have been to evidence that requires you to be engaged,” the judge said.
During her charge, Justice McMurtry reviewed the extensive list of testimony evidence with the jury.
“Your decision based on the evidence as it was presented to you in the courtroom,” McMurtry said. “And only on that evidence.”
The judge also reminded the jury of each counsel’s role in justice, saying Manz is presumed innocent.
“The Crown must prove beyond a reasonable doubt [his] guilt,” Justice McMurtry reminded the jury. “It is your duty to decide whether the Crown has proved [it] beyond a reasonable doubt.”
- Get the CTV News app for Saskatchewan breaking news alerts and top stories
McMurtry also asked the jury to view all the evidence impartially.
“You must consider the evidence and make your decision on a rational and fair consideration,” she said. “Not on compassion or sympathy or prejudice against the accused, the Crown, or anyone else connected with this case.”
“There is no typical sexual assault or type of a person who commits sexual assault,” the judge added. “And there is no typical person who is or can be the victim of a sexual assault.”
Thirteen jurors heard the case over the nearly month-long trial. Prior to their sequestering, one member was randomly removed, leaving the remaining 12 jurors to deliberate.
The jury must come to a unanimous verdict for each charge before they will be released.
Justice McMurtry gave an outline which may assist the jury in their deliberations.
The five questions they should ask for each count should be:
- Did Manz touch the complainant directly or indirectly?
- Did Manz intentionally touch the complainant?
- Did Manz touch the complainant in circumstances of a sexual nature?
- Did the complainant consent to the sexual activity in question?
- Did Manz know the complainant did not consent?
“If any of these essential elements has not been proven beyond a reasonable doubt, you must find Manz not guilty,” Justice McMurtry said. “If you are satisfied all five essential elements have been proved beyond a reasonable doubt, you must find Manz guilty of sexual assault.”
