#JustCurious Did Regina have naturally occurring trees prior to being settled?

BREAKING | At least 5 people shot at New York subway station

At least five people were shot and injured Tuesday at a New York City subway station during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform and police searching for the shooter.

Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday at a subway station in New York City during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform. (AP Photo/John Minchillo).

Pressure builds as Shanghai, a city of 25 million, remains locked inside

The massive city of 25 million people is at the centre of China's efforts to stamp out the country's largest ever COVID-19 outbreak. No one is allowed to leave their residential compounds, even to buy food, meaning residents rely on the government or private delivery drivers stretched thin by the massive demand.

