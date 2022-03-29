JustCurious Does Regina have any air raid sirens?

Blaring air raid sirens have become a common occurrence for those living in Ukraine as Russian forces press forward. A few of our viewers, including Larry, were #JustCurious if Regina has any air raid sirens?

The short answer is no. Public Safety Canada (PSC) said they use a national public alert system called “Alert Ready.”

It’s a multi-channel federal, provincial and territorial, all-hazards initiative, used by emergency management organizations country-wide to rapidly warn you about imminent or unfolding threats to life.

You’ve likely heard those alerts on radio, seen them on TV or received a test through your smartphone.

They interrupt regular programming in a set geographic area. That means, if an event is happening in Regina, all users in the immediate area would receive a unique alert and vibration.

PSC said the system plays an important role in keeping you safe.