#JustCurious Does Regina have any air raid sirens?
Blaring air raid sirens have become a common occurrence for those living in Ukraine as Russian forces press forward. A few of our viewers, including Larry, were #JustCurious if Regina has any air raid sirens?
The short answer is no. Public Safety Canada (PSC) said they use a national public alert system called “Alert Ready.”
It’s a multi-channel federal, provincial and territorial, all-hazards initiative, used by emergency management organizations country-wide to rapidly warn you about imminent or unfolding threats to life.
You’ve likely heard those alerts on radio, seen them on TV or received a test through your smartphone.
They interrupt regular programming in a set geographic area. That means, if an event is happening in Regina, all users in the immediate area would receive a unique alert and vibration.
PSC said the system plays an important role in keeping you safe.
Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukraine capital
The first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine began Tuesday in Turkey, raising flickering hopes there could be progress toward ending a war that has ground into a bloody campaign of attrition.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
