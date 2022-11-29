JustCurious: What is Candy Cane Park?

Candy Cane Park is the most recently updated all-ages play area in the city. It was constructed in 1979 during the "Year of the Child" and has remained a staple throughout the years.

You’ll immediately notice the park’s state of the art climbing and CSA approved play structures.

The park also features Queenie the Canada Goose slide. It’s named for it’s distinctive pair of candy cane striped trees.

You’ll find the park between Winnipeg Street and McDonald Street, north of Wascana Drive and south of 19th Avenue.