REGINA -- The 2021 federal election campaign is officially underway after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped the writ on Sunday.

Canada will be heading back to the polls in late September. Simply put, a writ, is a legal document that starts the election process.

A writ is the informal term for is a written order that instructs the returning officer in each electoral district to hold an election.

In that election, voters will elect a Member of Parliament (MP) for each constituency.

The order, or writ, will specify the date candidates must be formally entered and sets the polling date.

The writ, with the name of the successful candidate noted on the back, must be returned to the Chief Electoral Officer for the province.