JustCurious: What is the proper procedure for drivers at a pedestrian crossing?

You’re driving along and you see a pedestrian waiting to cross. What do you do? Well, first, you probably stop to allow them to pass. SGI says you must wait until the person(s) has cleared your portion of the roadway before safely continuing on. That means, if you’re at a busy roadway, you wait until they reach the median, and away you go.

Let’s say a vehicle is already stopped while a pedestrian crosses and you’re driving up behind. Same rules apply. SGI says driers may not pass any vehicle that is stopped at an intersection waiting for someone to cross.