#JustCurious: What is the proper procedure for drivers at a pedestrian crossing?
You’re driving along and you see a pedestrian waiting to cross. What do you do? Well, first, you probably stop to allow them to pass. SGI says you must wait until the person(s) has cleared your portion of the roadway before safely continuing on. That means, if you’re at a busy roadway, you wait until they reach the median, and away you go.
Let’s say a vehicle is already stopped while a pedestrian crosses and you’re driving up behind. Same rules apply. SGI says driers may not pass any vehicle that is stopped at an intersection waiting for someone to cross.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What's behind Canada's housing crisis? Decades of policy failures, says former deputy PM
Canada's housing crunch is the result of decades of poor policy stemming from the federal government leaving the issue to the provinces in the 1980s, according to one former deputy prime minister.
Almost half of Canadians living paycheque to paycheque, while support grows for Poilievre's Conservatives: poll
A new Leger poll suggests nearly half of Canadians are living paycheque to paycheque as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets, and young people are more likely to say their finances are in poor shape.
NDP 'absolutely' angling to leverage Liberal dip in polls for movement on key policies
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he 'absolutely' feels he has the leverage to angle for action on his party's policy priorities, thanks to the Liberals' recent drop in the polls.
This isn't what I ordered: Lawsuits accuse Burger King, others of ads that misrepresent their foods
Food ads have long made their subjects look bigger, juicier and crispier than they are in real life. But some consumers say those mouth-watering ads can cross the line into deception, and that's leading to a growing number of lawsuits.
B.C. woman who deliberately damaged neighbour's trees ordered to pay $150K in compensation
A B.C. woman who repeatedly trespassed on her neighbour's property and cut the tops off of cedar trees with a chainsaw has been ordered to pay nearly $150,000 in damages.
Household debt up 4.2 per cent, rising to $2.34 trillion in Canada: TransUnion report
A recent report from TransUnion shows a 4.2 per cent increase in Canadian household debt compared to the previous year, while the average credit card balance now stands at $4,000
StatCan to revise how it counts non-permanent residents after CIBC report says they’re being undercounted
Statistics Canada will change how it counts non-permanent residents in Canada after a report from CIBC Capital Markets said they were undercounting by a million.
City of Yellowknife says residents may return as early as Sept. 6
The City of Yellowknife and a nearby First Nation said Friday that wildfire evacuees may be able to return as soon as Sept. 6.
Polluted air can reduce human lifespan more than smoking, new data shows
Breathing in polluted air is so harmful, it can actually have a greater impact on humans lifespan than smoking, according to new data.
Saskatoon
-
89-year-old man dies following Saskatoon crash
Saskatoon police say an 89-year-old man is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon city council hikes parking fines, penalties for late tax payments to shave down budget gap
On Thursday, councillors briskly moved through budget lines, ultimately shaving another $3.15 million off of the original $52 million shortfall revealed in the spring.
-
Almost half of Canadians living paycheque to paycheque, while support grows for Poilievre's Conservatives: poll
A new Leger poll suggests nearly half of Canadians are living paycheque to paycheque as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets, and young people are more likely to say their finances are in poor shape.
Winnipeg
-
Trial begins for Manitoba correctional officer charged in inmate's death
The trial for a Manitoba correctional officer charged in the death of an Indigenous inmate has started.
-
NDP promise more paramedics, Liberals recommend ranked ballots
Manitoba's NDP say they will address the province's paramedic shortage if elected next month, while the Liberals would like to change the electoral system completely.
-
Human remains found near Lundar: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP have found the remains of a man reported missing earlier this week.
Calgary
-
Record-high home sales and another inventory drop for Calgary last month
Calgary saw record-high home sales in August but low inventory remains an issue, according to a new report.
-
More than 3,600 N.W.T. residents have registered in Calgary; city continues to provide support
The City of Calgary says Northwest Territories evacuees continue to arrive in our city.
-
Calgary mother pleads for witnesses to come forward 20 years after son's stabbing death
On the 20th anniversary of her son's death a Calgary mother is pleading for someone to come forward to provide any information that may lead her son's killer to justice.
Edmonton
-
Body of missing 17-year-old recovered from Buffalo Lake
A teenage boy feared drowned in Buffalo Lake has been found dead.
-
City of Yellowknife says residents may return as early as Sept. 6
The City of Yellowknife and a nearby First Nation said Friday that wildfire evacuees may be able to return as soon as Sept. 6.
-
Union says bus driver injured in 'most severe' attack of the year; 2 teens charged
Two teenage boys have been charged in connection with the assault of a bus driver in Edmonton on Monday.
Toronto
-
Driver in hospital following single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke
A driver is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle overnight collision in Etobicoke.
-
Puppy stolen from Toronto home in daylight theft; 2 suspects seen fleeing
Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole a four-month-old bulldog puppy, along with several pieces of jewelry, from a home in Toronto on Thursday.
-
Police arrest man who allegedly fled scene of GTA crash that left exchange student, 22, dead
A 26-year-old man who allegedly fled after fatally striking a female cyclist in Malton last week has been arrested.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa residents lose upwards of $2,000 in Taylor Swift ticket scams, police say
In a media release, Ottawa police say investigators in the Fraud Unit have received an increase in reports of fake ticket sales for the sold-out Taylor Swift concerts in recent weeks.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | COVID-19 is still circulating in Ottawa, top doctor warns
Ottawa's top doctor is reminding residents that COVID-19 is still present in the community ahead of back-to-school and work, and is urging people to stay home when sick and consider wearing a mask to help reduce the spread this fall.
-
Students at CHEO’s school left without a ride to school due to bus driver shortage
The bus driver shortage in Ottawa is leaving some students with complex medical and physical needs without a ride to school this fall.
Vancouver
-
Coquitlam man with epilepsy advocates for surgical seizure treatment only available in the U.S.
29-year-old Daniel DelBianco was a teenager playing major junior hockey when he experienced his first seizure. In the decade since, he’s been diagnosed with a seizure disorder that impacts every part of his personal and professional life.
-
'Douglas deserved a lot more': Sister questions adequacy of medical care for inmate who died in B.C. prison
Danielle Martin knows her brother's death in a B.C. prison in July may have been unavoidable, but she's still frustrated by allegations that his repeated requests for medical attention went unaddressed.
-
Victim identified, suspect charged in Surrey murder
A second-degree murder charge has been laid five days after a man was found dead at a home in Surrey, according to authorities.
Montreal
-
Quebec's language watchdog looking into complaints against Asian grocery store
A large Asian grocery store has received complaints for not respecting Quebec's French language laws. T&T Supermarket has many products from Asia and many of them do not respect Quebec’s language laws.
-
NDG tenants 'sad and traumatized' after landlord cuts down treasured old tree without a permit
Some tenants living in an apartment complex in NDG say they are devastated that an old and healthy tree on the property was cut down at the behest of the building's owner, who lacked the necessary permit, according to the borough.
-
Almost half of Canadians living paycheque to paycheque, while support grows for Poilievre's Conservatives: poll
A new Leger poll suggests nearly half of Canadians are living paycheque to paycheque as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets, and young people are more likely to say their finances are in poor shape.
Vancouver Island
-
Military rocket launcher found in Victoria prompts response from bomb disposal unit
Military bomb disposal technicians were dispatched to Victoria this week after the organizers of a residential estate sale uncovered a Canadian Army rocket launcher inside the home.
-
Nanaimo taxi driver helps deliver baby in back of cab
A Nanaimo taxi driver helped deliver a newborn baby girl in the back of his cab Thursday. "It was amazing to hear this baby cry for the first time," he told CTV News.
-
Suspect at large, victim injured after targeted shooting in Port Alberni
Police are searching for a suspect after a targeted shooting in Port Alberni sent one man to hospital Friday. Police say witnesses have been interviewed and the investigation is still in its early stages with assistance from forensic identification officers and canine units.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier marks 25 years since crash of Swissair Flight 111 that killed 229 people
Premier Tim Houston is marking 25 years since the crash of Swissair Flight 111 off Nova Scotia claimed the lives of 229 passengers and crew.
-
Concerns grow in N.S. over violence surrounding unauthorized lobster fishing
Area politicians and the head of a commercial fishing association say they are concerned the conflict around unauthorized lobster fishing in southwest Nova Scotia could be heating up again.
-
Construction work on Halifax bridge results in holiday weekend closure
The MacDonald Bridge in Halifax will be closed for construction during the Labour Day weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's hot in-place road recycling pilot work found to be poor quality
City of Greater Sudbury staff say testing of a $1.8 million recycled asphalt paving project on the Kingsway this summer found the work doesn't meet the standards agreed to with the contractor.
-
Sudbury doctor part of research into ways to treat breast cancer without radiation
Research published last month in the New England Journal of Medicine and co-authored by a Sudbury oncologist could help many breast cancer patients avoid radiation therapy.
-
Police cleared in northern Ont. arrest that left woman with broken ribs
Police were not at fault when a stabbing suspect suffered broken ribs and a fractured sternum during an arrest in northern Ontario, the province’s police watchdog said Friday.
Kitchener
-
'It’s been one of the hardest years of our life': Mother speaks out on one-year anniversary of son's sudden death
It’s been one year since the sudden death of Eli Palfreyman, a junior hockey player in the community of Ayr.
-
Ambulance offload times down more than four hours at Guelph General Hospital
Ambulance offload times have dropped significantly at Guelph General Hospital (GGH) – to wait times paramedics and hospital staff haven’t seen since before the pandemic.
-
Traffic restrictions in place as thousands of university students move to Waterloo
University of Waterloo will see about 5,000 first-years move into residence by Sunday. Wilfrid Laurier is expecting around 3,350.