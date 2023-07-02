'Just go for it': Sask. art showcase encourages creativity of all forms

The 24th annual July Show and Sale gave Sask. artists a chance to show off their skills and passion.

Artists from the Regina Beach area put their latest pieces on display during the annual event at the Last Mountain Lake Cultural Centre.

The South Shore Art Guild is celebrating the work of 12 local artists. The participation has led to a crowded venue, which is a good thing according to Carolyn McKay, President of South Shore Art Gallery.

“We have a spectacular show this year. A lot of our artists brought in three of four pieces,” she said.

“We are very pleased to have a full gallery this year.”

The July show is a venue for all artists to put their skills on display.

However, for the experienced creators, it’s a time to get an honest critique from the public.

“We get together as an art group regularly, and we see each other’s work and we’re so positive and encouraging. But you friends aren’t always your best critics,” Glenda Seal, one of the artists in the showcase told CTV News.

“It feels so good getting good comments from the public.”

Just some of the works on display (and for sale) at the July Show and Sale for the South Shore Art Guild. (Mick Favel/CTV News)

Having vast artistic experience is not necessary, as a wide range of creatives are currently being showcased.

Paintings created by beginners, as well as some with decades of experience can be found on the centre's walls.

“Art is a way of expression to see the world. If you look at some of the portraits, you can have a picture, but the painting is different,” James Misfeldt, another showcased artist explained.

“The painting does something else. It makes it more immortal than just another picture.”

The South Shore Art Guild is always looking for more artists to work with.

The art group encourages everyone willing to try a new hobby, and expand their artistic talents.

“Go for it. It’s brought me such joy in my life, and I think it would do the same for anyone with any interest in it,” Seal said.

The show and sale runs through the month of July. Gallery hours can been found here.