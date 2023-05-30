JustCurious What is the proper procedure when being pulled over by police?

We’ve all been there at some point in our lives when those police lights appear in your rear-view mirror.

Mike Seel with the Regina Police Service’s traffic safety division says you should pull over to the right side of the road as quickly as possible.

There is a chance that the officer is trying to get past you on the way to an emergency. If the officer is pulling you over, you should do so immediately.

Seel says if the officer does not feel the area is safe, they will direct you where to go.

Once parked, the police officer will strategically place their cruiser (with wheels turned away and lights on) to aide in safety efforts.

RPS says not to keep driving or re-enter the roadway until an officer has passed because there are fines associated with it.