Kahkewistahaw First Nation celebrates new detox centre

Kahkewistahaw First Nation, Sask. -

Members of Yorkton Tribal Council (YTC) are taking action to address the growing addictions crisis through the grand opening of their new detox centre – Eagle Sky Healing Lodge Detox Centre.

Located at the previous Healing Centre Building on Kahkewistahaw First Nation, the space will provide 10 detox beds for Indigenous people who are overcoming any type of addiction.

"In the past few years, we've come across many people that don't have a place to go, a safe space (or) a healthy place,” expressed Chief Evan Taypotat of Kahkewistahaw.

“Eagle Sky Healing Lodge offers that to them now for people that can come to a cultural holistic place and heal over a certain period of time. We’re very happy that the people who work here, led by Danita Benjoe, have good hearts, they love more than hate, and I feel this place is going to help many people get back on walking that red road.”

Plans for the new treatment centre were first introduced back in March. Danita Benjoe, the detox manager for the site, explained the types of services staff will be offering.

“We’ll be offering social detox services, we’ll be providing in-patient treatment programming,” she explained.

“Our focus here is on their emotional, mental, and spiritual well-being. As part of our seven grandfather teachings, we’ll be approaching this from a holistic point of view and incorporating our cultural programming through the facility here.”

Over 100 people are celebrating the opening of a new detox centre on Kahkewistahaw First Nation. (Sierra D'Souza Butts / CTV News) Benjoe pointed out the increase of drug use is not only present in First Nation communities, but also across major cities in Saskatchewan.

“It’s getting into our communities now, and (this centre) is badly needed. You see in the streets in Regina there’s homelessness, no jobs, and they need to come home,” she expressed.

“We’re only a small piece in their healing journeys. It’s about coming home and us looking after our kinship. We take this as a family value system, they are our relatives right, they're not just a client. They're going to be looked after here, they're going to be cared for and supported by all of our staff.”

YTC’s Tribal Chief Isabel O’Soup said the facility has been long overdue and as a result, many First Nation communities continue to lose their youth due to the epidemic.

"This (space) is the first step. Once you detox, get all of that stuff out of your system, then it’s onto treatment,” she explained.

“I’m sure this province can use more treatment centres as well because they say there’s a huge line up. People have to understand that when someone says, ‘I'm ready to go,’ you need to be there right then and there before they change their mind. You can't put them on a waiting list, they lose hope and turn back to their lifestyle, so it needs to be ready and available when they’re ready to go.”

Currently, the centre has an ongoing waitlist and will start admitting people as soon as Oct. 7. Taypotat said the community will continue to work on helping as many people as possible.

“As First Nations people, we’re all striving for sovereignty. Sometimes those lost that conversation are those who aren’t in a healthy state of mind or in a healthy place,” Taypotat told CTV News.

“Eagle Sky Healing Lodge ensures us that we as leaders don’t forget about those that need our help. As we grow economically on First Nations, there are people that aren’t in that scope, in that conversation, that need healing and need help,” he added.

“We’re all born pure, we’re born free. Along the way in life, some of us get lost. Eagle Sky Healing Lodge is going to help those find back that healthy way of life.”