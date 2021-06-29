REGINA -- A man from Kamsack, Sask. was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant on Sunday.

RCMP officers from Kamsacvk were responding to an unrelated call on the Keeseekoose First Nation when the man wanted on the warrant was located on the steps of a home.

The suspect fled the area and was located an arrested nearby.

He’s charged with resisting and obstructing a peace officer, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon contrary to order.

He appeared in court on Monday.