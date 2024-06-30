Katepwa Point Provincial Park welcomes new community hub

Katepwa Point Provincial Park received an upgrade on Sunday, courtesy of Co-op.

A new community hub now stands at the opening of the park, intended for community gatherings and visitor information.

The spot sits adjacent to Katepwa Lake’s section of the Trans Canada Trail.

“We are the only provincial park with free admission [in Saskatchewan], so we get a lot of visitors in the summer. So for them to come and access the trail, and access all of the recreation areas in the District of Katepwa, so we’re thrilled to have it here,” Carol Walsh, former chair of the Katepwa Lake Trans Canada Trail Committee said.

This project came about thanks to a $60,000 grant from the Co-op community spaces initiative, which has provided funding to projects across western Canada for the past 10 years.

This particular project was one of 15 funded last year, out of 915 different applications.

“They want to have this kind of a place for people to gather, walk down the beautiful trail, and explore all the beauty that the valley has to offer,” Kim Wihak, marketing specialist for Prairie Co-Operative Limited, said.