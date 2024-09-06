Labour Day Classic 50/50 highest in Roughriders regular season history

The recent Labour Day Classic 50/50 draw saw a record amount in Saskatchewan Roughriders regular season history.

The 50/50 jackpot reached $1,214,690. While it was the highest amount in regular season history, it was just short of the all-time Roughrider Foundation record set at the 2022 Grey Cup, which was $1,371,332.

The winner, a man from Saskatoon, ended up taking home $607,345, which was over $339,00 more than the winnings from last year’s Labour Day Classic Draw, according to a media release from the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

All 50/50 proceeds benefit amateur football in the province, going towards equipment, gear, and scholarships.

“Through the 50/50 raffles held at Roughrider games, we are able to provide helmets and other essential equipment to amateur football teams throughout Saskatchewan, ensuring that all children have the opportunity to play the game safely,” said Cindy Fuchs, executive director of the Roughrider Foundation.