Langenburg UFO sighting commemorated with silver coin

Perhaps Saskatchewan’s most famous encounter with Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP/UFO) – "The Langenburg Event" is now being immortalised in the form of a collective coin.

On the morning of Sept. 1, 1974, Langenburg area farmer Edwin Fuhr was swathing on his land when he witnessed an incredible scene – five saucer-shaped objects on the edge of a nearby slough.

Believing someone was playing a prank on him, Fuhr left his swather to get a closer look, being sure to keep his distance.

According to the Town of Langenburg’s website, Fuhr recalled that the saucers were floating a foot off the ground and rotating at a high rate of speed.

Going back to his swather, Fuhr noticed it would not start. Too scared to move, Fuhr continued to watch the mysterious saucers as they hovered.

After 15 minutes, the objects took off – disappearing into the sky at an incredible speed while emitting a grey vapour from underneath.

The objects made no sound.

According to an RCMP incident report, the saucers left behind five distinct circles with grass left standing in the centre of each. The rest of the crop was flattened out in a clockwise direction – as if caused by something exerting heavy air or exhaust pressure over the area.

According to the town’s website, each landing site became extremely radioactive following the sighting.

The Royal Canadian Mint is now immortalizing “The Langenburg Event” with a one ounce pure silver glow in the dark coin as part of its Canada’s Unexplained Phenomena series.

The coin depicts the sighting from Fuhr’s point of view – featuring his silhouette with five saucers in the distance. The coin features a glowing colour effect, activated via blacklight, which displays the saucers leaving radioactive circular patterns in the grass below.