REGINA
    • Largest addictions treatment facility in Sask. to open near Lumsden

    A 60-bed addictions treatment facility will be opening at the former Living Skies Retreat and Conference Centre near Lumsden.

    The facility, which will be the largest in the province, will provide patients holistic addictions treatment for up to 16 weeks, according to a release from the province.

    The facility will be operated by EHN Canada, an addictions treatment provider specializing in treatment of all types of addictions and mental health issues.

    "The facility in Lumsden will be staffed by a team of highly-skilled professionals dedicated to providing the latest evidence-based treatments. We aim to offer Saskatchewan residents the highest quality care and support in their pursuit of addiction recovery and concurrent mental health treatment," said Christina Basedow, EHN national operations vice president.

    Renovations on the centre will begin in a few weeks, with plans to open by the spring.

    The new centre is one of a number of treatment centres opening this year as part of the government’s commitment to add 500 addictions treatments across Saskatchewan.

    With the new announcement, the total number of addictions treatment spaces sits at 168, according to the province.

