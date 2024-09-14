REGINA
Regina

    • Late turnovers cost Rams in 14-12 loss to UBC

    The University of Regina Rams fell to the University of British Colombia on Saturday afternoon. (Photo source: U of R Rams Facebook page) The University of Regina Rams fell to the University of British Colombia on Saturday afternoon. (Photo source: U of R Rams Facebook page)
    A pair of costly turnovers late in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference as the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds handed the University of Regina Rams their first loss of the season on Saturday afternoon.

    The Thunderbirds forced a strip-sack on a pass attempt from Rams quarterback Noah Pelletier and took the ball away again on the very next possession to beat Regina 14-12.

    The Thunderbirds found the end zone on their first possession scoring on a six-play 75-yard drive that culminated in a one-yard Derek Engel major. The Rams got the lead back on their next possession. Quarterback Noah Pelletier called his own number on third and goal, and cut outside to score. The Rams led 8-7.

    Dane Kapler scored what would be the game-winning touchdown early in the fourth quarter on a seven-yard reception. A pair of drive-killing turnovers in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference. The UBC Thunderbirds earn their first win of the Canada West season 14-12 over the Regina Rams.

    The Regina Rams will face the Alberta Golden Bears in Edmonton on Sept. 20.

    The Rams are now 2-1 on the season.

